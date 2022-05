COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Supreme Court of Ohio on Thursday upheld the death sentence for the man convicted in the infamous "Mr. Cars" murders that took place five years ago. In a unanimous decision, the court's seven justices ruled Joseph McAlpin's "substantial rights" were not violated during his trial in the spring of 2019. McAlpin had served as his own lead counsel during those proceedings, but had sought a new trial claiming attorneys assisting him at the time wrongfully interfered with his legal strategy.

OHIO STATE ・ 14 HOURS AGO