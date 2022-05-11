ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glenwood, IL

Glenwood Grad Reid Detmers Throws MLB First Solo No-Hitter of 2022 Season

By Mike Wennmacher
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleGlenwood Grad Reid Detmers threw MLB’s first solo no-hitter of the 2022 season on Tuesday night as the LA...

The Los Angeles Angels are in the middle of their best season in years, and the strong start was punctuated with a great pitching effort by Reid Detmers on Tuesday night. Detmers threw a no-hitter in the Angels’ 12-0 win over the Tampa Bay Rays. The southpaw walked just one batter and struck out two as he made history.
