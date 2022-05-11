Glenwood Grad Reid Detmers Throws MLB First Solo No-Hitter of 2022 Season

If you've ever dreamed of playing baseball at Dodger Stadium, with former Dodger greats to boot, now is your chance. The Dodgers announced Tuesday they will be holding the first ever adult baseball camp at Dodger Stadium. The camp will take place over four days, from July 28-31. It will feature former Dodger stars Nomar Garciaparra, Andre Ethier, Manny Mota, Steve Yeager, Jerry Hairston Jr., Eric Gagné and Bill Russell. Attendees will take part in infield and outfield practice, pitching and catching, bullpen practice and video study. They will also play six seven-inning games over the four days. The camp will end with an awards reception. The price? A cool $3,995 per person. That also includes a full Dodgers uniform and meals. The camp is open to anyone ages 18 and older. A similar will also be held Jan. 8-13, 2023, at Camelback Ranch in Glendale. For details, click here.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO