Join us Friday, May the 13th, 11:30am - 1:30pm, for our "Economic Development Deep Dive Discussion" to closeout National Economic Development Week in Clayton County. Catered food and refreshments will be served. Economic Development Awards and the "Picture Me in Clayton County" photo contest winners will be announced. Location: Jonesboro's City Green, 108 Broad Street, Jonesboro #Claytonconnected.

CLAYTON COUNTY, GA ・ 12 HOURS AGO