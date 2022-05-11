ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

New Mexico Peace Choir brings back live performances

By Auriella Ortiz
 2 days ago

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – After 18-months of Zoom rehearsals, virtual videos , and a live stream concert the New Mexico Peace Choir is ready to perform on stage. They are thrilled to share their music of peace, hope, and connection for the community once again.

They have an upcoming concert performance on May 14-15 at 3:00 p.m. The performance will take place at Central United Methodist Church . New Mexico Peace Choir is a mixed voice choir made up of voices throughout the community. Tickets will be available online or at the door.

Stephen Lewis Artistic Director, explains that it has been an absolute joy getting back into rehearsing in person and live performances. They are offering a live stream performance if attendees cannot make it. For more information, visit https://www.nmpeacechoir.org/ .

