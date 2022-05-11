ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Quintin’s Close-Ups: Donna Brown-Newton

By Holy City Sinner
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleQuintin Washington of Quintin’s Close-Ups recently spoke with Donna Brown-Newton, who...

News19 WLTX

Why is the DMV office in Orangeburg closed? Here's the answer

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — The local DMV office in Orangeburg County is closed until further notice due to staffing shortages. The South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles says the location on Charleston Highway isn't open to the public. People who need to visit the DMV there are encouraged to go to the agency's offices in Bamberg, St. Matthews, or St. George.
ORANGEBURG, SC
Republican Latrecia Pond Announces Run For South Carolina House District 15

Republican Latrecia Pond on Tuesday officially announced that she is running for the South Carolina House District 15 seat. Pond, a Charleston native, is a mother of six children and spent her life in public service having served eighteen years in the Charleston County public school system. She currently works as a realtor. She also runs U.N.I. T.Y. (United Nations International Teamwork and You), whose stated purpose is to produce a bipartisan relationship designed to resolve complex issues, seek common ground, and learn from each other. She currently resides in North Charleston with her husband and two grandchildren.
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
Joe Cunningham Wins Multiple “Best of Charleston” Awards

Former Congressman and current Democratic candidate for governor Joe Cunningham has been voted “Best Progressive” and “Best Local Legislator” in the Charleston City Paper’s annual “Best of Charleston” Awards. Cunningham won Best Local Legislator in 2020, and has won Best Progressive every year since 2019.
CHARLESTON, SC
UPI News

Alligator captured outside South Carolina school

May 11 (UPI) -- Police in South Carolina shared video of an unusual situation that resulted when a studious alligator walked up to a school. The Charleston Police Department said officers responded Tuesday when a gator was spotted walking right outside of Daniel Island School. "Not your everyday arrest," police...
CHARLESTON, SC
Weekend Buzz: Fun Things To Do In Charleston This Weekend

We at Holy City Sinner thank you for your patronage and hope 2022 is an awesome year for our followers. We continue to provide you current news and helpful items that keep you up on the Holy City and provide information that might be useful to our followers. Thankfully the...
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

BCSO: Mom punched child at Summerville skating rink

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD)- A mother is facing charges after deputies say she struck her 9-year-old son multiple times at a Summerville roller-skating rink. Deputies responded to Music and Motion on College Park Road around 3 p.m. on May 3 for a call about possible child abuse. According to BCSO, the woman’s son got into an […]
SUMMERVILLE, SC
South Carolina Woman 'Speechless' After Scoring Top Lottery Prize

The universe works in mysterious ways — that's what one woman in South Carolina discovered when she scored big lottery prize. A Midlands woman recently tried her luck at the lottery, picking up a $3 Bingo Squared scratch-off ticket at a store she didn't even intend on stopping at, according to a release from the South Caroline Education Lottery. She was on her way to another store when she couldn't change lanes and ended up driving to the Cheap Way #2 on North Main Street in Sumter.
SUMTER, SC
WSPA 7News

New Spartanburg Bojangles gives out swag bags

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) — The first 100 customers received a swag bag and $100 gift card at a new Bojangles today in Spartanburg. Customers lined up to receive the free gifts Wednesday morning. The new Bojangles, located at 2290 Chesnee Highway, will have its grand opening at 2 p.m., according to a press release from the […]
SPARTANBURG, SC
For 9th Consecutive Year, Holy City Sinner Wins Multiple BOC Awards

For the ninth consecutive year, I was lucky enough (thanks to YOUR votes and/or support) to have won multiple Charleston City Paper “Best of Charleston” awards – including two first-time honors. This year, Holy City Sinner (HCS) won:. 9th straight win in this category. HCS has the...
CHARLESTON, SC
WRDW-TV

South Carolina earthquakes aren’t likely to stop anytime soon

LANCASTER, S.C. (WBTV) - The Elgin area is seeing another swarm of earthquakes this week – at least seven so far. Prepare to feel a few more. A 3.29-magnitude shake woke people up Monday night in Elgin, in Kershaw County. People felt the tremors from the Georgia-South Carolina state line all the way to Rock Hill. There have been six more since then, plus North Carolina felt an earthquake Wednesday morning.
ELGIN, SC
Eater

Cult-Favorite Gas Station Buc-ee’s Opens in Florence, South Carolina

Texas-born roadside chain Buc-ee’s will open it’s first South Carolina location at 3390 North Williston Road in Florence on Monday, May 16. Travelers on I-95 can spot the giant beaver-emblazoned building with rows and rows of gas pumps from the highway. Many Texans will argue that Buc-ee’s is...
FLORENCE, SC
FOX Carolina

Expert explains recent SC earthquakes

COLUMBIA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Two more earthquakes were reported out of the Midlands on Tuesday afternoon. This makes seven in less than two days. The U.S. Geological Survey said both quakes hit near I-20 in Kershaw County just outside Elgin. One was a magnitude 2.9 and the other was a 2.3.
COLUMBIA, SC
weatherboy.com

South Carolina is Shaking and Scientists Aren’t Sure Why

Seven more earthquakes shook South Carolina in recent days and scientists aren’t completely sure why the state is shaking. The earthquakes have all been around Elgin, a small incorporated town in Kershaw, roughly 20 miles northeast of Columbia, the state’s capital. Elgin lies within the Carolina Sandhills region of the Atlantic Coastal Plain province; this region is characterized by many dunes of wind-blown sand that were active during the last ice age but the dunes are currently stabilized by vegetation under modern climate conditions.
COLUMBIA, SC

