Quintin’s Close-Ups: Donna Brown-Newton

The universe works in mysterious ways — that's what one woman in South Carolina discovered when she scored big lottery prize. A Midlands woman recently tried her luck at the lottery, picking up a $3 Bingo Squared scratch-off ticket at a store she didn't even intend on stopping at, according to a release from the South Caroline Education Lottery. She was on her way to another store when she couldn't change lanes and ended up driving to the Cheap Way #2 on North Main Street in Sumter.

SUMTER, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO