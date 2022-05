Two people were arrested following a shots fired incident Wednesday night in Elkton. Elkton police officers were called to the area of Duke and College Street a few minutes before midnight and determined 23-year old Alfrey “Rodolfo” Rodriquez of Elkton and 35-year old Crystal Parker of Sharon Grove had been in an altercation and that both brandished guns and fired shots into the air.

ELKTON, KY ・ 18 HOURS AGO