ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health Services

‘Unfounded’ NHS criticism and investigation caused unnecessary deaths at London heart surgery unit

By Rebecca Thomas
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Yf88A_0faNHxCf00

Heart surgery patients in London have died “unnecessarily” and faced increased risk of death as botched NHS investigations into dozens of deaths reduced a hospital’s ability to treat people, a coroner has warned.

“Unnecessary” patient deaths have occurred as a result of heart surgery at St George’s University Hospital Trust being restricted and emergencies diverted to other “over stretched” hospitals, following investigations by national NHS bodies.

The warning that deaths have occurred and may occur in the future , comes following the conclusion of a series of inquest hearings in March, during which it was found the NHS’ wrongly blamed a team of cardiac surgeons for the deaths of dozens of patients.

Coroner Fiona Wilcox, in a report published on Wednesday, has now said the “inadequate” NHS led investigations, which criticised the care of 67 patients, led to people being put increased risk of death.

It is the latest update in a long running saga over the safety of cardiac surgery at St George’s hospital, which has faced scrutiny since 2018 after reports said the unit had a “toxic environment.

The NHS’ investigations into the deaths of 67 patients ruled there were “shortcomings” in care. It led to complex operations being diverted elsewhere and doctors being referred to the General Medical Council.

According to the coroner’s findings, capacity within cardiac surgery at the unit is down by 60 per cent and staff are becoming “deskilled.”

Coroner Wilcox has said as a result of the restrictions placed on St George’s unit, by the NHS, “emergency patients being diverted away from St George’s Hospital has resulted in unnecessary deaths.”

She said public confidence in heart surgery at the hospital has been “so dented” that patients have been discouraged from going to the hospital and thus increasing their risk of death.

The NHS investigations, called structured judgement reviews, were found to have been based on “incomplete” evidence, without any discussions with the clinicians involved, and looked at for only 10-20 minutes by the experts involved.

The report added: “That this [structured judgement review] process has undermined the department unnecessarily, impacting on morale and the mental health and confidence of the cardiac surgeons and other clinicians and non-clinicians within St George’s Hospital which may translate into a lower quality of care for patients.”

The scathing warning added that the “unfounded” damage to the reputation of the cardiac surgery department at the trust would take “years” to repair, and that the families of patients involved had been put through “immeasurable” pain.

The report said the NHS also failed to identify any issues from which lessons could have been learnt and patient safety improved.

It warned the NHS’ investigations had further undermined “the public confidence in the NHS, which the public may perceive as the NHS being unable to appropriately audit its own work.”

A St George’s spokesperson said in a statement after publication: “We have fully implemented the recommendations of the Independent Mortality Review, which helped improve the quality, leadership and culture in the cardiac unit. Improvements we have made have led to better outcomes for patients and mortality is also now in line with that expected nationally.”

NHS England was been approached for comment.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Father-of-two, 69, sues travel firm after he was diagnosed with rare Guillain-Barre syndrome leaving him unable to walk after contracting E.coli on Cyprus holiday

A former fireman who was left struggling to walk after he caught a rare disease which attacked his nervous system following a trip to Cyprus has launched legal action against his travel operator. Father-of-two Charles Jackson, 69, said that he suffered from diarrhoea and fatigue during the getaway with his...
TRAVEL
The Independent

Doctors reveal probable cause of mysterious child hepatitis

A total of 111 cases of sudden Hepatitis in children have been identified within the UK with “increasing” evidence that the problem is linked to a virus called adenovirus. The UK Health Security Agency has said it cannot rule out other causes such as Covid, which it is also investigating but that adenovirus had been indentified within 40 out of the 53 cases so far tested for it. Out of the cases identified within the UK a total of 81 are of children in England, 14 in Scotland, 11 in Wales and five in Northern Ireland, with the majority...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heart Surgery#Nhs England#St George#Cardiac Surgery#Nhs#University Hospital Trust
The Independent

NHS trust apologises after mother ‘ignored and neglected’ before son’s death

An NHS trust has said it is “deeply sorry” for letting down the family of a baby after the mother told an inquest she felt “ignored and neglected” before her son’s death.Quinn Lias Parker died of multiple organ failure and brain damage 36 hours after birth at Nottingham’s City Hospital on July 16 last year.His mother, Emmie Studencki, told Nottingham Coroner’s Court she had asked a midwife to perform an emergency Caesarean, with the coroner concluding it was a “possibility” Quinn would have survived had one been carried out earlier.A narrative verdict delivered by assistant coroner Dr Elizabeth Didcock came...
HEALTH
Daily Mail

Frail elderly mother is left screaming in pain as she waited TEN hours for an ambulance ‘which should have arrived within 18 minutes’ after her desperate son was told ‘there were none available’

A frail and elderly mother was left screaming in pain as she waited 10 hours for an ambulance as the appalling wait times for emergency care continue to be laid bare. Stuart Donald was alerted by his mother's care provider at North Lincolnshire Council that she had pushed the emergency button on her lifeline alarm that she wears around her neck after being unable to get out of bed.
HEALTH
The Independent

Twin baby died following ‘neglect’ after hospital ‘failed to provide basic care’

A baby died from “neglect” after staff failed to provide “basic medical care” and ensure he was screened for infection, an inquest has heard.Kingsley Olasupo passed away at Royal Bolton Hospital following a catalogue of mistakes by the staff responsible for his care.On Thursday a coroner ruled Kingsley’s death had been contributed to by neglect, and could have been avoided had he been given antibiotics for an infection earlier.Bolton NHS Foundation Trust has already admitted to clinical negligence, as revealed by The Independent.His parents, Tunde Olasupo and Nicola Daley have waited three years for the inquest into their son’s death...
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Health Services
Daily Mail

Cancer patient died after a scan result showing he needed urgent treatment for a blood clot was left on a consultant's desk for SIX days, inquest hears

A cancer patient died after a scan result showing he needed urgent treatment on a blood clot was left on a consultant's desk for six days, an inquest has heard. Trevor Reynolds would have lived for longer had the results of his CT scan been seen and his treatment for the fatal clot started sooner in May last year.
CANCER
Davenport Journal

Parents of a baby girl, who only has months to live, learned they are both carriers of a rare gene defect that caused their daughter’s condition which affects her ability to absorb the nutrients she needs from food

Unfortunately, the 27-year-old mother and the 31-year-old father say their baby daughter has months to live. The 1-year-old child is suffering from a rare condition which was caused by a gene defect both parents carry. The parents knew something was wrong with their child when the baby started to go off her food at six weeks. The baby also started to lose weight, the couple said. The condition was confirmed with genetic testing and the doctors said it affects her ability to absorb the nutrients she needs from food. The condition is so rare it is thought to only occur in one in 79,000,000 people, the doctors said.
WEIGHT LOSS
Davenport Journal

“Half of my jaw had been eaten away before anyone took me seriously”, Woman said doctors removed all her teeth and her jaw had to be replaced 3 times after she was diagnosed with osteomyelitis during a routine appointment

The 36-year-old woman said that doctors removed all her teeth and her jaw had to be replaced 3 times after her dentist spotted they were infected during a routine appointment. The former certified nursing assistant was diagnosed with osteomyelitis in her lower jaw which is an inflammation caused by an infection somewhere else in the body. The mother of two believes she developed the inflammation due to an infection in her tooth, caused by the root canal treatment. Luckily, all her medical procedures were covered by insurance. Now, she wants to share her story to help others suffering as a result of medical complications to feel less alone.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Daily Mail

Trans teenagers who self-identify as girls are being allowed to sleep in female dorms and choose which showers to use at summer camp for teenagers started by David Cameron

Boys who self-identify as girls are being placed in female-only dorms at a summer camp started by former prime minister David Cameron. The National Citizen Service (NCS) was launched in 2011 as part of Mr Cameron's 'Big Society' plans and has received more than £1.3billion in taxpayer funding - including £75million in public money last year.
SOCIETY
Daily Mail

Two-year-old girl who has spent her ENTIRE life in hospital after being born prematurely with a growth condition finally goes home - having spent 848 days fighting for her life on a ventilator and coding multiple times

A two-year-old girl who has spent her entire life in the hospital after being born prematurely with health issues in December 2018 has finally been discharged to live at home with her family. Adelynn Smith, or Addy, was born via C-section at Sharp Mary Birch Hospital for Women & Newborns...
RELATIONSHIPS
Daily Mail

Law student, 20, who was told by doctors her 'heartburn' was from boozing too much is diagnosed with incurable cancer

A uni student was horrified to discover her heartburn that doctors told her was from boozing too much was actually 'incurable' cancer. Georgia Ford, 20, from Stroud, Gloucestershire, said she developed a 'choking' cough last April and sickness soon after, but a GP just put this down to the amount of alcohol she was drinking and prescribed her stomach-lining tablets.
CANCER
Daily Mail

Shanghai morgue workers open a body bag to discover care home patient is ALIVE after he was mistakenly declared dead and loaded into a hearse amid Covid crisis engulfing city

Shanghai morgue workers reacted in a flustered disbelief when they discovered an elderly patient they were delivering to the morgue in a body bag was still alive. The incident took place in the metropolis' Putuo District on Sunday as Chinese authorities impose a merciless lockdown on the city's 25 million inhabitants in a bid to enforce their zero Covid policy.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

The Independent

650K+
Followers
205K+
Post
291M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy