ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Bitcoin’s price is down 55% from its peak as plunging markets raise prospect of crypto winter

By Taylor Locke
Fortune
Fortune
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Nh82e_0faNHL6P00

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations.

Bitcoin sank below $30,000 on Wednesday as the overall cryptocurrency market struggles to regain upward momentum.

The largest cryptocurrency by market value had actually fallen as low as $29,330, according to CoinGecko, and it’s currently trading at around $31,000. That’s between a 55% and 57% decline from its November peak of $69,000.

Analysts recently told Fortune that Bitcoin flirting with the $30,000 mark is cause for concern, warning that below this level, there could be potential ripple effects that accelerate losses. The phrase "crypto winter" is being raised in the crypto community, although the volatile market has seen declines and recoveries before.

A big wobble on Wednesday was fresh U.S. consumer price data, showing inflation rose yet again in April. The CPI increased 8.3% from a year ago, higher than estimated, as it has been for over six months now.

Terra’s algorithmic stablecoin, UST, is also applying downward pressure to Bitcoin.

On Saturday, the Luna Foundation Guard (LFG), a reserve associated with Terra, announced it would issue $1.5 billion in loans denominated in Bitcoin and UST after the stablecoin fell dramatically. However, UST hasn’t regained a $1 value, falling to a new low of 29 cents on Wednesday.

“The longer this persists, the more this will increase the pressure on Bitcoin and add to investors’ anxiety,” Michael Safai, managing partner at Dexterity Capital, a quantitative trading firm focused on cryptocurrency, told Fortune on Monday.

Though Terra’s founder and CEO, Do Kwon, who created the stablecoin, shared a plan to help UST regain its peg earlier, it’s still trading at around 49 cents at time of publication.

Comments / 1

Related
Fortune

What home prices will look like in 2023, according to Zillow’s revised downward forecast

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. There's no doubt about it: Soaring mortgage rates are an economic shock to the U.S. housing market. Over the past month alone, the average 30-year fixed mortgage rate has spiked from 3.11% to 5.11%. It's both pricing out some stretched homebuyers and causing some would-be borrowers to lose their mortgage eligibility.
REAL ESTATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Price Index#Cryptocurrency#Web3#Coingecko#Fortune That Bitcoin#Ust#The Luna Foundation Guard
TheStreet

Ford Confirms an Important Decision That May Not Please Customers

The Ford (F) - Get Ford Motor Company Report CEO laid out the company's goals for Mustang Mach-E, the electric version of the classic pony car in a tweet late last year. "It’s hard to produce Mustang Mach-Es fast enough to meet the incredible demand, but we are sure going to try," Farley said in December. "So starting in 2022 we are increasing production and expect to reach 200,000+ units per year for North America & Europe by 2023. That's 3x our 2021 output."
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Crypto
NewsBreak
Markets
Footwear News

Why Stocks Plunged Nearly 1,000 Points Today & What to Know About the Dow’s Big Fall

Click here to read the full article. Stocks fell sharply Friday afternoon, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average down nearly 1,000 points, marking its worst day since October 2020. The Dow fell 981 points, or 2.8%, on Friday afternoon, placing it down 1.9% for the week, its fourth straight weekly decline and its ninth losing week of the last 11. According to a CNN Business report, all 30 stocks in the Dow ended the day lower, led by Verizon, which fell more than 5.5%, and Caterpillar, which plunged 6.5%. Goldman Sachs, Home Depot and Visa were also big downside contributors. Shares of Gap...
STOCKS
dailyhodl.com

Rich Dad Poor Dad Author Warns ‘Everything Bust’ Is Coming, Says Gold, Silver and Bitcoin Will Far Outperform US Dollar

Rich Dad Poor Dad author Robert Kiyosaki believes the US may be spiraling toward another crash and a great depression. According to Kiyosaki, the world’s mounting debts and the geopolitical tension between Russia and Ukraine could jumpstart a major economic downturn. “EVERYTHING BUBBLE turning into EVERYTHING BUST. Could this...
BUSINESS
Motley Fool

Forget Apple and Bank of America: This Is Warren Buffett's Favorite Stock

Warren Buffett has created more than $760 billion in value for shareholders since 1965. Although Apple and BofA are Berkshire Hathaway's largest holdings, Buffett has spent far more buying another stock. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a...
STOCKS
dailyhodl.com

Billionaire Mark Cuban Reveals Massive Ethereum Position, Says Bitcoin Maximalists Are Wrong About True Upside in Crypto Markets

Billionaire Mark Cuban is weighing in on what he believes is the true value and function of each sector within the cryptocurrency realm. In a new interview with the Scott Hilton YouTube channel, the entrepreneur says that while Bitcoin will always function as a store of value, he disagrees with maximalists who view BTC as the be-all, end-all digital asset.
MARKETS
MarketWatch

Amazon's stock suffering biggest selloff in more than 10 years, is wiping out $183 billion in market cap

Shares of Amazon.com Inc. AMZN, -15.23% tumbled 12.5% in morning trading Friday, enough to pace the S&P 500's. losers, after the ecommerce giant reported a surprise first-quarter loss and revenue that came up a bit shy. The stock, which was trading at the lowest levels seen during regular-session hours since June 2020, was on track for the biggest one-day percentage selloff since it plunged 12.7% on Oct. 26, 2011. The stock's $360.35 price decline was wiping out $183.32 billion in market capitalization, to knock Amazon's market cap down to $1.288 trillion. The stock has dropped 24.1% year to date, while the S&P 500 has lost 10.7%.
STOCKS
Fortune

Fortune

126K+
Followers
6K+
Post
58M+
Views
ABOUT

Fortune is a global media organization dedicated to helping its readers, viewers, and attendees succeed big in business through unrivaled access and best-in-class storytelling.

 https://fortune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy