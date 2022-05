NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Thursday turned out to be a hot one with a new record high of 92 set and Armstrong International Airport breaking the 91 on the books from the year 2000. Some heavy down pours came together late in the evening and moved across the region from northeast to southwest. The heaviest of that activity had moved off shore early and Friday is beginning on a warm and muggy, but mostly dry rain wise start.

