PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Parents of newborns are struggling to deal with a nationwide shortage of baby formula. Many are going store-to-store to try and track some down. Customers are coming to Cousin’s Supermarket in North Philadelphia from other parts of the city because there’s a bigger supply of formula here than in many other places. The supply chain shortage and the recall by Abbott Nutrition in February are making the shortage worse. Eyewitness News talked to a pediatrician with tips for parents as the nation waits for the shortage to ease. Shelves are empty amid a nationwide shortage of infant formula. Supply...

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO