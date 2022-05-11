ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hollywood, FL

Hollywood Man Attacked Girlfriend, Set Her Home on Fire: Police

By Wayne Roustan
NBC Miami
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA 22-year-old Hollywood man is behind bars after being accused of setting fire to his girlfriend’s home last week. Authorities said Oscar Amadeus Millan flew into a rage when he saw a text to a man on his girlfriend’s phone. She tried to call 911 but Millan grabbed and smashed her...

www.nbcmiami.com

Comments / 2

