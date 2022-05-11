Hollywood Man Attacked Girlfriend, Set Her Home on Fire: Police

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 36-year-old man is under arrest in a deadly double shooting last month in southern Baltimore, authorities said. Joel Ugah was taken into custody on an arrest warrant Tuesday morning at an apartment in the 6900 block of Donachie Road, Baltimore Police said. Ugah is charged with first-degree murder, first-degree attempted murder, and first- and second-degree assault, along with gun charges, police said. The charges stem from a shooting that unfolded about 6:19 a.m. April 15 in the 800 block of Gretna Court. Officers handling that call found 30-year-old Brittany Keyser and a 31-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds, according to police. Keyser, a mother of two, died of her injuries at the scene. The status of the male shooting victim wasn’t immediately clear Wednesday. Based on physical evidence and statements provided by witnesses, detectives zeroed in on Ugah as the shooting suspect, police said. Ugah remains in custody while awaiting court proceedings in the case.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 2 DAYS AGO