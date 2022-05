Weaver, AL – On May 11, 2022, at approximately 8:05 pm, a Weaver police officer on patrol observed a silver Honda Accord driving Anniston Road. The officer initiated a traffic stop due to a minor infraction and made contact with the driver. During the course of the interaction the Weaver officer requested consent to search the vehicle. The driver did give voluntary consent and both the driver and passenger exited the vehicle.

