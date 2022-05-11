ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Myrtle Beach, SC

Jamaican nationals with Myrtle Beach ties sentenced for scamming more than 300K from elderly residents

By Dennis Bright
WBTW News13
WBTW News13
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nWtPS_0faNE3uH00

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Four Jamaican nationals living in Myrtle Beach have been sentenced in federal court for their roles in a sweepstakes scam that targeted elderly residents across the United States, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Florence.

Fabian Gray, also known as Mike Taylor, 30, and Romaine Gordon, 30, were sentenced to 63 months in federal prison, while Avia Reid, 30, received a 51-month sentence and Khalelah Powell, 20, was given a 33-month sentence.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, at least 67 people, most of them elderly, fell victim to the scammers. Twenty-five of the victims were 80 or older, and several were targeted multiple times.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, operated a lottery telemarketing scam with domestic and international connections in which they would contact elderly victims via phone and mail and falsely inform them that they had won a sweepstakes.

The victims were then told had to pay taxes and fees in order to receive their winnings, the attorney’s office said. The supposed prizes usually consisted of millions of dollars, a new vehicle or other valuable items.

Many of the victims mailed the defendants prepaid cards, money orders, cash, and personal checks to pay the phony taxes and fees, the attorney’s office said. Victims also made deposits into the defendants’ bank accounts and sent them wire transfers.

The defendants received more than $300,000 from their victims, money that the attorney’s office said was ultimately withdrawn or transferred to co-conspirators in Jamaica, with the defendants keeping a 25% cut of the proceeds.

In addition to their prison sentences, all of the defendants were each sentenced to three years of court-ordered supervision after completing their sentences if they are not deported. They also were ordered to pay $349,433.75 in restitution.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBTW.

Comments / 4

Nancy Gause Morris
1d ago

We're constantly ignoring calls from Jamaica!! We don't have any ties to anyone there, no need to answer!! It's so horrible to see elderly people targeted!! 😡 These people got off too easy!! And their victims will never see one cent!!

Reply(1)
5
Related
WBTW News13

Conway man indicted by federal grand jury on gun charge

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — A Conway man was indicted by a federal grand jury in Florence on a single gun charge, according to a news release from the Department of Justice. Demetrice Trayvon Campbell, of Conway, was indicted for allegedly possessing a Colt .45 caliber pistol after previously being convicted on a charge resulting in […]
CONWAY, SC
WBTW News13

North Carolina man charged with trying to throw football full of contraband over Bennettsville prison fence

BENNETTSVILLE, S.C. (WBTW) — A Charlotte man is behind bars himself after trying to toss of football of contraband into a federal detention facility, according to deputies. Terrance Lee Pearson, Jr., 26, has been booked into the Marlboro County Detention Center on charges of possession with the intent to distribute marijuana and trespassing. He has […]
BENNETTSVILLE, SC
WRBL News 3

Georgia clinic owner sentenced to federal prison for laundering money for the ‘pill mill’ doctor

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WRBL) – A former clinic owner and CEO was sentenced to federal prison after confessing to laundering money for an infamous ‘pill mill’ doctor who illegally distributed substantial amounts of drugs. Jamesetta Whipple-Duncan, 59, of Savannah, Georgia, received a 60-month prison sentence after pleading guilty to one count of money laundering, announced U.S. […]
SAVANNAH, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Myrtle Beach, SC
Florence, SC
Crime & Safety
Myrtle Beach, SC
Crime & Safety
City
Florence, SC
WBTW News13

Kingstree double-homicide suspect taken into custody in Colorado

WILLIAMSBURG, S.C. (WCBD) – The Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) on Thursday announced that a man charged in a 2010 double homicide but released to a mental facility has been taken into custody once again. Joseph Jermaine Brand was charged for breaking into the home of two sisters — Naomi Johnson (65) and Themlma Haddock […]
KINGSTREE, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jamaican#Fraud
WBTW News13

Remains found in Georgetown County wooded area, sources say

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Remains were found in a wooded area in Georgetown County, sources tell News13 sister station WCBD. Sources said authorities have been searching the area since Wednesday night. News13 has reached out to the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office, coroner’s office, the FBI, and the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division for more […]
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Lottery
FOX Carolina

Unlicensed contractor scammed elderly NC victim out of $48K

BREVARD, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - A western North Carolina man pleaded guilty to elder exploitation after scamming an elderly North Carolina victim out of tens of thousands of dollars. Travis Galloway, 36, took $48,000 from a 72-year-old resident for general contracting services, while investigators said he didn’t have a necessary...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WBTW News13

SLED investigating death of South Carolina inmate

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) is investigating a Tuesday morning inmate death at the Al Cannon Detention Center. According to the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO), “a resident suffered an apparent medical episode in a housing unit” just before 11:00 a.m. Tuesday. The inmate was taken to the medical […]
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

WBTW News13

44K+
Followers
4K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

WBTW News13 provides the latest breaking news, weather, and sports plus top stories from our daily broadcasts for the Myrtle Beach, Florence, and Pee Dee areas.

 https://wbtw.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy