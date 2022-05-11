Jamaican nationals with Myrtle Beach ties sentenced for scamming more than 300K from elderly residents

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Four Jamaican nationals living in Myrtle Beach have been sentenced in federal court for their roles in a sweepstakes scam that targeted elderly residents across the United States, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Florence.

Fabian Gray, also known as Mike Taylor, 30, and Romaine Gordon, 30, were sentenced to 63 months in federal prison, while Avia Reid, 30, received a 51-month sentence and Khalelah Powell, 20, was given a 33-month sentence.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, at least 67 people, most of them elderly, fell victim to the scammers. Twenty-five of the victims were 80 or older, and several were targeted multiple times.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, operated a lottery telemarketing scam with domestic and international connections in which they would contact elderly victims via phone and mail and falsely inform them that they had won a sweepstakes.

The victims were then told had to pay taxes and fees in order to receive their winnings, the attorney’s office said. The supposed prizes usually consisted of millions of dollars, a new vehicle or other valuable items.

Many of the victims mailed the defendants prepaid cards, money orders, cash, and personal checks to pay the phony taxes and fees, the attorney’s office said. Victims also made deposits into the defendants’ bank accounts and sent them wire transfers.

The defendants received more than $300,000 from their victims, money that the attorney’s office said was ultimately withdrawn or transferred to co-conspirators in Jamaica, with the defendants keeping a 25% cut of the proceeds.

In addition to their prison sentences, all of the defendants were each sentenced to three years of court-ordered supervision after completing their sentences if they are not deported. They also were ordered to pay $349,433.75 in restitution.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBTW.