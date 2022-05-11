17 injured in Charlotte school bus crash with dump truck

May 11 (UPI) -- A head-on collision with a school bus and dump truck in Charlotte, N.C., Wednesday morning left 17 injured, including one person with life-threatening injuries, officials said.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools bus was on its way to South Mecklenburg High School when the accident happened. A car was involved in the accident as well, authorities said.

While details about how the accident happened remained under investigation, authorities said another person was seriously injured and no children faced life-threatening injuries.

The school district said 40 students were on the bus Wednesday morning at the time of the accident.

It took 30 minutes for emergency crews to free the bus driver from the accident while they worked an hour to remove the dump truck driver, according to Charlotte Fire. The names of the drivers of the two vehicles had not been made public Wednesday morning.

Officials said emergency personnel transported 15 students to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.