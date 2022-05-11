ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlize Theron releases photos of her Marvel character Clea

By Wade Sheridan
UPI News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QMGsk_0faNC3yh00

May 11 (UPI) -- Charlize Theron uploaded to Instagram the first photos of herself as Marvel cinematic universe character, Clea.

"Meet Clea," the actress captioned the images, which features a close-up of Theron's face as Clea along with her standing next to Benedict Cumberbatch's Doctor Strange.

Clea made her debut in the recently released Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness during an end credits scene.

Clea approaches Doctor Strange and warns him that he has caused an incursion between universes due to his actions from the film. Clea then creates a portal to the Dark Dimension and has him join her in order to stop the incursion.

The character, in the pages of Marvel Comics, is a sorcerer with ties to the villainous Dormammu. Cumberbatch's Doctor Strange briefly dealt with Dormammu in the first Doctor Strange film from 2016.

Clea also marries Doctor Strange in the comics.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness topped the North American box office by earning $185 million over the weekend.

Theron will be returning as her villainous character Cipher in Fast X, the tenth installment in the Fast and the Furious series.

Moments from Charlize Theron's career

WarlockIIX?Queen
1d ago

She's drop dead gorgeous I really love her staring in the old guard I hope they consider making a movie franchise out of that.

UPI News

