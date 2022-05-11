ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clare County, MI

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Clare, Isabella by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-11 10:47:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-11 11:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Okfuskee by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 09:38:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 10:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Okfuskee A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Okfuskee County through 1045 AM CDT At 1007 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated a strong thunderstorm near Castle, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down small tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations in or near the path include Okemah... Okfuskee Boley... Bearden Castle... Clearview This includes Interstate 40 in Oklahoma between mile markers 212 and 230. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
OKFUSKEE COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Seminole by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 09:38:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 12:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Seminole The National Weather Service in Norman has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Northeastern Seminole County in east central Oklahoma * Until 1245 PM CDT. * At 938 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include mainly rural areas of Northeastern Seminole County This includes the following highways Interstate 40 between mile markers 203 and 212. Another inch of rainfall is likely, especially along and just south of Interstate 40. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
SEMINOLE COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Wilkin by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 09:36:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-16 04:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Safety message - Turn around, don`t drown. Don`t travel through flooded areas. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Wilkin .Overland flooding continues across portions of Clay and Wilkin county as a result of excessive rainfall from thunderstorms that passed through the region yesterday. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of west central Minnesota, including the following counties, Clay and Wilkin. * WHEN...Until 700 PM CDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. Streams continue to rise due to excess runoff from earlier rainfall. Expect many areas of slow moving or standing water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 912 AM CDT, local law enforcement reported ongoing flooding across the warned area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Barnesville, Rothsay, Wolverton, Comstock, Kent, Baker, Downer, Lawndale, McCauleyville and Rollag.
WILKIN COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Seminole by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 09:38:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 12:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Seminole FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1115 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of east central Oklahoma, including the following county, Seminole. * WHEN...Until 1115 AM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 857 AM CDT, At 9 AM, radar indicated most of the heavy rain due to thunderstorms was located between Little and Cromwell. This is also the area that has received the most rainfall this morning, perhaps over 2 inches of rain. - Most of the rain will move east and north of the advised area over the next 30 minutes. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Seminole. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
SEMINOLE COUNTY, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Farwell, MI
County
Clare County, MI
City
Clare, MI
City
Rosebush, MI
Local
Michigan Cars
County
Isabella County, MI
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Ramsey by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 22:17:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-15 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Safety message - Turn around, don`t drown. Don`t travel through flooded areas. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Ramsey .Overland flooding continues across portions of eastern North Dakota as a result of excessive rainfall from thunderstorms that affected the region yesterday. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of northeast North Dakota, including the following counties, Nelson, Ramsey and Walsh. * WHEN...Until 600 PM CDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 950 AM CDT, local law enforcement reported flooding in the warned area. Flooding is already occurring. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Edmore, Adams, Starkweather, Lankin, Dahlen, Brocket, Hampden, Webster, Fairdale, Lawton, Southam, Whitman, Garske and Derrick.
RAMSEY COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Nelson by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 10:17:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 18:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Safety message - Turn around, don`t drown. Don`t travel through flooded areas. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Nelson .Overland flooding continues across portions of eastern North Dakota as a result of excessive rainfall from thunderstorms that affected the region yesterday. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of northeast North Dakota, including the following counties, Nelson, Ramsey and Walsh. * WHEN...Until 600 PM CDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 950 AM CDT, local law enforcement reported flooding in the warned area. Flooding is already occurring. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Edmore, Adams, Starkweather, Lankin, Dahlen, Brocket, Hampden, Webster, Fairdale, Lawton, Southam, Whitman, Garske and Derrick.
NELSON COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Okfuskee by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 10:28:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 14:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Okfuskee The National Weather Service in Tulsa has issued a * Flood Advisory for Southwestern Okfuskee County in east central Oklahoma * Until 1145 AM CDT. * At 851 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to slow moving cluster of thunderstorms. This will cause minor flooding in the advisory area. Radar estimates that between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen over the past hour. * Some locations that may experience flooding include Boley... Paden Bearden... Castle This includes Interstate 40 in Oklahoma between mile markers 212 and 217.
OKFUSKEE COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Redwood by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 09:56:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-19 04:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Redwood The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Minnesota Redwood River near Redwood Falls affecting Redwood County. .Recent heavy rainfall will cause another rise on the Redwood River later today, and it will remain above flood stage into next week. For the REDWOOD RIVER...including Redwood Falls...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY THURSDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Redwood River near Redwood Falls. * WHEN...Until Thursday. * IMPACTS...At 6.0 feet, Low lying areas, mainly farmland, and some roads along the river begin to experience flooding; bottom of Swayback bridge * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 830 AM CDT Friday, the stage was 6.1 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:30 AM CDT Friday was 6.2 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 7.0 feet early Monday morning. It will then fall below flood stage late Wednesday morning. - Flood stage is 6.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 7.0 feet on 03/29/1943.
REDWOOD COUNTY, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wind Gust
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Cass, Ransom, Sargent by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 08:32:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People are urged to secure loose objects that could be blown around or damaged by the wind. Target Area: Cass; Ransom; Sargent HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Southwest winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. * WHERE...Cass, Ransom and Sargent Counties. * WHEN...Until 8 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...High winds may move loose debris, damage property and cause power outages. Travel will be difficult especially for high profile vehicles.
CASS COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Marquette by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 10:13:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-13 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued this evening by 1100 PM EDT. Target Area: Marquette The National Weather Service in Marquette MI has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Michigan Middle Branch Escanaba River at Humboldt affecting Marquette County. .Two to four inches of rainfall over the past 36 hours led to excessive runoff and rising river levels. FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is currently forecast. * WHERE...Middle Branch Escanaba River at Humboldt. * WHEN...From this morning until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 6.5 feet, County Road FX begins to flood * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:15 AM EDT Friday the stage was 6.3 feet. - Forecast...No forecast is available for this location. - Flood stage is 6.5 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
MARQUETTE COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Stearns by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 09:28:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-14 09:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Stearns The National Weather Service in the Twin Cities has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Minnesota Sauk River at St. Cloud affecting Stearns County. .Recent heavy rainfall has caused the Sauk River to rise to near flood stage this morning, and it will continue to rise over the next few days before cresting late this weekend. For the Sauk River...including St. Cloud...Moderate flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Sauk River at St. Cloud. * WHEN...From this morning until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 6.0 feet, Very low roadways may be impacted from Richmond to St. Cloud; water reaching foundations of a few homes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 815 AM CDT Friday, the stage was 5.9 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage late this morning and continue rising to a crest of 7.7 feet Sunday evening. - Flood stage is 6.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 7.8 feet on 04/13/1952.
STEARNS COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Aitkin, Crow Wing by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 09:49:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-14 16:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/duluth. The next statement will be issued by 1 PM Saturday. Target Area: Aitkin; Crow Wing Forecast flooding changed from Minor to Moderate severity for the following rivers in Minnesota Mississippi River At Aitkin affecting Aitkin and Crow Wing Counties. For the Mississippi at Aitkin, minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Mississippi River At Aitkin. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 15.0 feet, A few homes become surrounded by water in the Cedarbrook neighborhood near Eagle Rd. The Aitkin city park becomes flooded. At 17.0 feet, Pumping begins at the wastewater treatment plant. Sandbagging begins at Aitkin city transformer. Water tops the levees on the North side of Aitkin. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:30 AM CDT Friday the stage was 14.2 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:30 AM CDT Friday was 14.2 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 16.1 feet early Monday afternoon. - Flood stage is 13.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 15.4 feet on 04/12/2020. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (7 am CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sat Sun Mon Mississippi River Aitkin 13.0 14.2 Fri 8 am CDT 14.8 15.5 16.0
AITKIN COUNTY, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
NWS
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Randolph by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 10:15:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-18 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. River forecasts are based on current conditions and rainfall forecasted to occur over the next 24 hours. During periods of flooding...Evening forecasts are reissued with updated rainfall forecasts. Observed and forecasted stage data plots are available on our Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service web page at... www.weather.gov/lzk Under the Current Conditions section...Select River and Lakes AHPS. Target Area: Randolph The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Arkansas Black River At Pocahontas affecting Randolph County. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Arkansas Black River At Black Rock affecting Jackson, Independence and Lawrence Counties. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY WEDNESDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Black River At Pocahontas. * WHEN...Until early Wednesday morning. * IMPACTS...At 17.0 feet, Agricultural lands along the river east and south of Pocahontas will be impacted by high water. Equipment and livestock should be moved to higher ground. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:00 AM CDT Friday the stage was 19.6 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage Monday evening, May 16th, and continue falling to 16.0 feet Wednesday morning, May 18th. - Flood stage is 17.0 feet. Fld Observed Forecast 1 PM Crest Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sat Sun Mon Crest Time Date Black River Pocahontas 17.0 19.6 Fri 9 AM 18.6 17.9 17.2 FALLING
RANDOLPH COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Pasquotank, Perquimans by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 08:55:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-13 11:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Pasquotank; Perquimans A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT SOUTH CENTRAL PASQUOTANK AND SOUTHEASTERN PERQUIMANS COUNTIES At 1100 AM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was located 7 miles north of Columbia, or 12 miles south of Weeksville, moving north at 25 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail are possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Elizabeth City, Hertford, Winfall, Elizabeth City State University, Weeksville, Chapanoke, Burgess, Nixonton, Pasquotank, Bob White Fork, Holiday Island, Rabbit Corner, Stevenson Point, Symonds Creek, Listers Corner, Woodville, Okisko, Forestburg, Jacocks and Harvey Point. Frequent lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle.
PASQUOTANK COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Ashley, Union by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 10:04:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-14 11:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website address into your favorite web browser URL bar: water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv The next statement will be issued Saturday morning at 1145 AM CDT. Target Area: Ashley; Union The Flood Warning continues for the following river in Arkansas Ouachita River At Felsenthal Lock and Dam affecting Union and Ashley Counties. For the Ouachita River...including Felsenthal Lock and Dam...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Ouachita River At Felsenthal Lock and Dam, Arkansas. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...Minor lowland flooding in the Felsenthal National Wildlife Refuge. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:30 AM CDT Friday the pool stage was 71.5 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river pool stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:30 AM CDT Friday was 71.5 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise slightly to a crest of 71.6 feet this Friday evening. - Flood pool stage is 70 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
ASHLEY COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Richland by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 08:32:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Richland WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * WHERE...Portions of northwest and west central Minnesota and southeast North Dakota. * WHEN...Until 8 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. A few power outages are possible.
RICHLAND COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Douglas by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 09:54:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 12:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Douglas DENSE FOG ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CDT TODAY * WHAT...Visibility 4 to 5 miles in dense fog. * WHERE...In Wisconsin, Douglas County. In Minnesota, Carlton and South St. Louis County. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Fond du Lac Band. * WHEN...Until noon CDT today. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, WI
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Cook, Lake by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 04:55:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 09:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Stay away or be swept away. River banks and culverts can become unstable and unsafe. Visitors to the North Shore need to respect the dangers of very high fast moving water. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Cook; Lake FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Flooding caused by rain and snowmelt is expected. * WHERE...A portion of northeast Minnesota, including the following counties, Cook and Lake. * WHEN...Until 100 PM CDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. Rivers and streams continue to rise due to excess runoff from earlier rainfall. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 836 AM CDT, Heavy rain and snowmelt are causing strong river rises due to excessive runoff. Flooding is already occurring in the warned area. - Rivers and streams draining from the high elevations of the North Shore of Lake Superior from Castle Danger to Grand Portage are running extremely high. Upland areas in Cook and Lake county are experiencing road washouts and closures. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
COOK COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Sherburne, Stearns, Wright by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 09:11:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-14 09:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Sherburne; Stearns; Wright The National Weather Service in the Twin Cities has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Minnesota Mississippi River at St. Cloud affecting Sherburne, Stearns and Wright Counties. .Recent heavy rains have caused the Mississippi River at St. Cloud to reach flood stage; while the river will slow it`s rise in the next couple of days, moderate flooding is possible. For the Mississippi River...including St. Cloud...Moderate flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Mississippi River at St. Cloud. * WHEN...From this morning until further notice. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 845 AM CDT Friday, the stage was 9.0 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:45 AM CDT Friday was 9.0 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 10.3 feet early Sunday afternoon. - Flood stage is 9.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 9.8 feet on 03/30/2009.
SHERBURNE COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Angelina, Cherokee, Nacogdoches by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 09:50:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-14 11:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website address into your favorite web browser URL bar: water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv The next statement will be issued Saturday morning at 1130 AM CDT. Target Area: Angelina; Cherokee; Nacogdoches The Flood Warning continues for the following river in Texas Angelina River Near Lufkin affecting Cherokee, Nacogdoches and Angelina Counties. For the Angelina River...including Lufkin...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Angelina River Near Lufkin, Texas. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...Minor lowland flooding of the parking lot. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:30 AM CDT Friday the stage was 162.6 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:30 AM CDT Friday was 162.6 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 163.2 feet early Sunday morning. - Flood stage is 161 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
ANGELINA COUNTY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy