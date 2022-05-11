ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Predicting the Bears' prime-time games in 2022

By Brendan Sugrue
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NRRqS_0faNAOV700

Nothing shows the NFL is king quite like turning the annual schedule release into a major week-long spectacle. But with primetime games already being announced and leaks beginning to surface, it’s clear fans are stoked to see when and where their favorite team is going to play this season.

For Chicago Bears fans, another question might be brewing as well: Will there be any prime-time games this season?

Seeing your favorite team play under the lights in front of a national audience can be thrilling and exciting. For Bears fans over the last couple of seasons, it was just a chance for the entire country to see the disfunction that they had been living with for far too long.

Now coming off a 6-11 season with a new regime and plenty of unknowns, they may not be the most sought-after team to put in front of the entire country. Still, we’re predicting more than a couple opportunities to play prime-time football this upcoming season.

1

Bears vs. Packers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Niciz_0faNAOV700
Adam Niemi/The Daily Mining Gazette via AP

Let’s begin with the low-hanging fruit. The Bears’ rivalry with the Green Bay Packers is one for the history books and always feels like must-see TV for the national audience. Since 2005, these teams have played in prime time at least once in every season. The only issue is the vast majority have taken place at Lambeau Field in Green Bay.

Since 2005, the Packers have hosted the Bears 13 times under the lights, compared to just four taking place in Chicago. In fact, Soldier Field played host to just one Bears-Packers prime-time game in the last 13 years. Something’s got to give and I think the NFL continues putting these teams under the lights, but this time it’s back in Chicago.

3

Bears at Cowboys

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QUyHU_0faNAOV700
Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

Though they play in the same conference, the Bears and the Dallas Cowboys haven’t met up often in recent seasons. After facing each other four times in the early part of the 2010s, the Bears and Cowboys have matched up just twice since the 2016 season. But when these two historic franchises do get together, it’s usually reserved for prime time.

The last five matchups for the Bears and Cowboys have all taken place in prime time, being played on Sunday, Monday, and Thursday nights. Seeing as these meetings have become a bit rarer in recent seasons and considering the Cowboys are coming off a division title, it’s fair to assume the NFL will once again make sure a national audience gets to see this game.

4

Bears at Patriots

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0c14Ni_0faNAOV700
Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports

I’ve used recent history to predict the previous two matchups but this next one has everything to do with the future. The Bears are traveling to Foxborough, MA, to take on the New England Patriots, meaning quarterbacks Justin Fields and Mac Jones will have their first meeting on the field since the 2021 College Football Playoff National Championship.

That game was where Jones and the Alabama Crimson Tide trampled Justin Fields and the Ohio State Buckeyes to win the national title. It was also each player’s final college game as they entered the 2021 NFL draft and were the last two quarterbacks selected in the first round.

With the Patriots coming off a playoff berth and this being a rare AFC vs. NFC matchup, I see the schedule makers putting this one under the lights as well. For Fields and Jones, it will be familiar territory.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Bears Release Quarterback Following Wednesday's Signing

No emergency quarterback for the Bears this season. On Wednesday, the team decided to stick to three QBs on its roster heading into 2022. Per the Bears' official handle, Chicago announced the signing of veteran Nathan Peterman to a one-year deal, choosing to waive QB Ryan Willis in the process.
CHICAGO, IL
The Spun

Bears Tight End Has Been Cut With Failed Physical

Earlier this offseason, Chicago Bears fans were pleased to learn the team was bringing back veteran tight end Jesper Horsted. After spending the 2020 and 2021 seasons with the Bears, Horsted became a fan-favorite. Unfortunately, those fans will be disappointed to learn the latest development in his career. According to...
CHICAGO, IL
The Spun

Bears Reportedly Visiting With Veteran Wide Receiver Today

Fifth-year wide receiver Kieth Kirkwood is reportedly meeting with the Chicago Bears on Wednesday, per ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter. The 27-year-old wideout appeared in just three games for the Carolina Panthers this past season. Kirkwood signed with the New Orleans Saints as an undrafted free agent in 2018. His...
CHARLOTTE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
Chicago, IL
Football
Green Bay, WI
Sports
City
Chicago, IL
City
Green Bay, WI
Local
Illinois Sports
Green Bay, WI
Football
Local
Illinois Football
Local
Wisconsin Football
Chicago, IL
Sports
ClutchPoints

Jerry Jeudy arrest will leave Russell Wilson, Broncos fans infuriated

It’s been a wild offseason for the NFL so far and the craziness just won’t stop. The Denver Broncos are in a great spot to get back into the playoffs once again, however, the franchise has hit a bump in the road. On Thursday, Jerry Jeudy was recently arrested. Now, Russell Wilson and the Denver fanbase are left asking, what’s going on?
DENVER, CO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Justin Fields
Person
Mac Jones
The Spun

Ranking The 5 Cities That Should Get An NFL Team

Over the past few days, talk of a potential second team in Dallas has been growing louder. While it might seem far-fetched, both New York and Los Angeles have shown that having two NFL teams in one market is a possibility. However, other cities are deserving of having an NFL team as well.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bears#Lambeau Field#Prime Time#American Football#The Green Bay Packers
The Spun

Ravens Released Defensive Player On Wednesday

The Baltimore Ravens released defensive tackle Xavier Kelly on Wednesday, per NBC Sports' ProFootballTalk. Kelly signed with the Ravens as an undrafted free agent out of Arkansas prior to the 2021 season. He suffered a season-ending Achilles tear during last year's OTAs and was cut a week later on June 1 -- the same day he underwent surgery to repair the injury.
BALTIMORE, MD
FanSided

NFL Trade: Raiders acquire an old Josh McDaniels favorite from Patriots

The New England Patriots and Las Vegas Raiders struck an early morning trade to send an old Josh McDaniels favorite out west. Hearing that a trade has been made this NFL offseason feels more normal than it seemingly ever has in the past. The entire start of the new league year was defined by moving pieces, and monolithic pieces at that.
NFL
The Spun

Charles Woodson Ranks His Top 5 NFL Teams Right Now

The great Charles Woodson has given fans an early preview of the NFL's 2022 season. On Thursday, Woodson revealed his ranking of the top five teams ahead of the 2022 season:. Until proven otherwise, Woodson is siding with the Rams. Los Angeles ran through the NFC and then took care of business against the Bengals in Super Bowl LVI.
TAMPA, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Dallas Cowboys
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Chicago Bears
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
The Spun

Colts Released 2 Players Following The NFL Draft

The Indianapolis Colts are making a few changes to their roster this offseason. On Tuesday, the AFC South franchise made four cuts to their 90-man roster. The Colts have released linebacker Malik Jefferson and tackle Shon Coleman. They've also cut tight ends Farrod Green and Eli Wolf. The moves are...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Yardbarker

3 Must-Win Games on Green Bay Packers 2022 Schedule

After a tumultuous offseason full of surprise, the Green Bay Packers will look a bit different in 2022. Aaron Rodgers elected to return, but the franchise moved on from Davante Adams in a stunning turn of events. Last year ended in disappointing fashion in the playoffs, but the Packers will have sky-high expectations as long as Rodgers is at the helm.
GREEN BAY, WI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

108K+
Followers
154K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy