Another dream came true for a member of the Lexington High School Lady Tigers softball team last Tuesday, May 3, 2022. This time the lifelong dream of Cadey McDaniel was the one that became a reality. Cadey was surrounded by her family and friends, coaches, and teammates, as she signed her Letter of Intent to continue her athletic career at the collegiate level. With a big smile on her face, she leaned in and put the ink of the line that secured her commitment and scholarship offered by Dyersburg State Community College. McDaniel’s signing is just another piece of the puzzle to a program that has been dealing out college athletes for some time now.

LEXINGTON, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO