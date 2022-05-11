Colorado AG holding opioid roundtable

DENVER ( KDVR ) — As legislation ramps up to combat the opioid crisis in Colorado, the state’s top prosecutor is highlighting the impact opioids and overdose deaths have had in the Centennial State.

According to the Health Institute, Colorado saw a 38% increase in drug overdoses from 2019 to 2020. 70% of overdose deaths across the country from October 2020 to October 2021 were a result of opioids.

Attorney General Phil Weiser is discussing the disproportionate impact opioids can have on workers with physically demanding jobs, like construction, where there is a higher risk of injury and opioids prescribed as treatment.

You can watch the roundtable on FOX31 NOW in the player above.

