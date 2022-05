Palmdale, CA.- Register now for The City of Palmdale’s Crime Free Multi-Family Housing Landlord Training. This training consists of two classes which will be held on Tuesday May 24, and May 31 from 6:00 PM to 9:00 PM and will be held at the City of Palmdale’s City Hall building located at 38300 Sierra Highway. The training will provide up-to-date information on laws and regulations pertaining to property management with guest speakers from the City’s Building and Safety and Code Enforcement Divisions and deputies from the Palmdale Sheriff Station’s Partners Against Crime (PAC) Team. The fee for the training is $30 and includes all materials. Attendance is required on both days to receive a certificate of completion.

PALMDALE, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO