Mora, MN

Should it stay, or should it go?

By Scott McKinney Kanabec County Times
Kanabec County Times Online
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAs the Mora School District administration prepares to move to a new building, decisions must be made regarding what and where 86 years’ worth of keepsakes should be displayed in the new building. Mora High School Principal Brent Nelson and Assistant Principal Nick Bakke chair the Preservation Committee,...

Kanabec County Times Online

Ogilvie considers giving up portions of Rutherford Street

The City of Ogilvie is considering vacating a portion of its right-of-way on Rutherford Street north of Tower Park. The proposal is a result of conversations between the city and the owners of Federated Co-Op and Ogilvie Mini Storage when discussing costs and options to repairing Rutherford Street. If the...
OGILVIE, MN
stthomas.edu

In Our Prayers: John Schweers

Please remember in your prayers John Schweers, an adjunct faculty member in the Opus College of Business for the past 25+ years, who passed away at his home on May 2 after returning from teaching his classes at the university. Schweers taught finance courses in the Opus graduate and undergraduate programs and has been involved as a professor and mentor with the Aristotle Fund since its inception in 1999.
SAINT PAUL, MN
KNOX News Radio

GF School Board declares emergency

The Grand Forks School Board last night declared an emergency to help expedite repairs to Schroeder Middle School. Heavy rains and snow are being blamed for damaging roof trusses over parts of the structure that date back to 1960. According to a staff report the bulk of the damage involves the Family Consumer Sciences lab…classroom…and conference room.
GRAND FORKS, ND
CBS Minnesota

Woodbury Consignment Sale Offers Thousands Of Items For Kids

WOODBURY, Minn. (WCCO) — With inflation raising the price of everything from groceries to gas, a huge consignment sale opens Wednesday to help families save hundreds on everything for kids and teens. The Just Between Friends consignment sale will take place at the M Health Fairview Sports Center Wednesday through Saturday. Inside the center, there are rows and rows filled with more than 100,000 items for sale including kids clothing, toys, books and bedding. This is the 13th year for the consignment sale. All of the items came from about 500 regional families, so if you have new or gently-used items at home...
WOODBURY, MN
Local
Minnesota Government
City
Mora, MN
Mora, MN
Government
Local
Minnesota Education
redlakenationnews.com

Hospital overwhelmed with kids in crisis being dropped at ER doors

Children who lash out in homes and protective placements are increasingly being dropped off at the M Health Fairview Masonic Children's Hospital, prompting the creation of a makeshift shelter in an ambulance garage. While hospitals have always been a place of last resort for children in emotional or behavioral crises,...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Kanabec County Times Online

Probate-Bohrer Estate

NOTICE AND ORDER OF HEARING ON PETITION FOR FORMAL ADJUDICATION OF INTESTACY, DETERMINATION OF HEIRSHIP, APPOlNTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS. It is Ordered and Notice is given that on May 31, 2022, at 9:30 a.m. a hearing will be held in this Court at The Kanabec County Courthouse via Zoom, Minnesota, for the adjudication of intestacy and determination of heirship of the Decedent, and for the appointment of, whose address is as personal representative of the Estate of the Decedent in an UNSUPERVISED administration. Any objection to the Petition must be filed with the Court prior to or raised at the hearing. If proper and if no objections are filed or raised, the personal representative will be appointed with full power to administer the Estate, including the power to collect all assets, pay all legal debts, claims, taxes, and expenses, and sell real and personal property, and do all necessary acts for the Estate.
KANABEC COUNTY, MN
Axios Twin Cities

Arden Hills has reached a deal with Alatus to redevelop a massive site

A long debated plan to redevelop a former ammunition site in Arden Hills may finally be moving forward. What's happening: City officials and developer Alatus have reached an agreement that would allow for 1,460 housing units, 20% of which would be income-restricted. The project, called Rice Creek Commons, would also include commercial buildings and parks.The City Council approved the general agreement, which includes $17 million in tax-increment financing, on Monday night. Yes, but: Ramsey County, which owns the land and spent $40 million buying and cleaning the property, said it only heard about the agreement through an Arden Hills press release yesterday. The county has pushed hard for 2,500 homes on the 320 acres. "While it would be premature to provide comment at this point, as the landowner we will be happy to do so once we have our questions about the agreement satisfied," said Ramsey County spokesperson John Siqveland. The bottom line: Ramsey County has to decide if this deal is good enough.
ARDEN HILLS, MN
valleynewslive.com

Bobcat building third assembly plant in Minnesota

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Bobcat company is building a new assembly plant in Minnesota. This will be it’s third location in the state. The West Fargo-based manufacturer of farm and construction equipment says it expects the plant in the Twin Cities suburb of Rogers will be fully operational by the end of the next year.
FARGO, ND
CBS Minnesota

Interior Dept. Investigation Identifies 21 Federal Indian Boarding School Sites In Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — An investigative report from the Department of Interior (DOI) has identified 21 federal Indian boarding schools in Minnesota. On Wednesday, Secretary of Interior Deb Haaland and Assistant Secretary for Indian Affairs Bryan Newland released Volume 1 of the report as part of the Federal Indian Boarding School Initiative, a comprehensive effort to “address the troubled legacy of federal Indian boarding school practices.” Starting in the late 1800s, Native American children were forcibly taken from their families and placed in boarding schools, where they were stripped of their Native traditions and language. Nationally, the investigation found that, between 1819 and 1969,...
MINNESOTA STATE
Kanabec County Times Online

Kanabec County Board Meeting, April 19, 2022

Synopsis of the County Board Minutes of 4/19/22 in pursuance of M.S.375.12 Subd.1. 1. The Kanabec County Board of Commissioners met at 9 a.m. on 4/19/22 pursuant to adjournment with the following board members present: Rick Mattson, Dennis McNally, Craig Smith, Les Nielsen. 2. Carried unanimously to approve the agenda...
KANABEC COUNTY, MN
CBS Minnesota

Twin Cities Residents Clean Up After Severe Storms: ‘It Was Scary’

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Many residents across the Twin Cities metro are cleaning up after a severe storm rolled through the area Wednesday evening. And for some, the damage is inside and outside their homes. The storms impacted people all across Minnesota and Wisconsin, but some of the worst damage is in the north metro. A large tree fell in Brooklyn Center, fortunately toppling away from a home. In Blaine, a neighborhood’s homes were damaged. The homeowners told WCCO they woke up their 2-year-old son and ran to the basement just before the roof came off and water started pouring in. “Flooding on all levels...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KEYC

Thousands of southern Minnesota residents without power

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Severe weather has caused dozens of power outages across southern Minnesota and northwest Iowa. KEYC viewers have reported outages in Vernon Center, Lake Crystal, Mankato, North Mankato, and many other places. Xcel Energy says there are currently 18 outages in the Mankato area that impacts...
MANKATO, MN
WJON

Street Flooding in St. Cloud, Manhole Covers Popping Up

ST. CLOUD -- The heavy rain in St. Cloud on Thursday morning has caused some street flooding,. Stearns County Emergency Management Director Erin Tufte says there has been so much water it is causing some manhole covers to pop up. She says crews are out working to put them back...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
Kanabec County Times Online

Teen fishing team lands connections

As the Minnesota fishing season is scheduled to begin on Saturday, May 14, a local fisherman and high school teacher has launched a team designed to encourage students to participate in the sport. Ogilvie High School has started a fishing team, using state funds meant to reduce isolation and build...
OGILVIE, MN
CBS Minnesota

St. Paul Mansion Once Owned By Hamm’s Family Is On Market For $1.85M

Originally published on May 10 ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — A $1.85 million mansion in St. Paul, once owned by the Hamm’s brewing family, is on the market. The 10,000-square-foot mansion, located at 6 Crocus Hill, was built in 1936 by the Hamm’s family for their daughter. The house was known as the “limo house for the lavish parties,” according to the listing agency, Sotheby’s International Realty. (credit: Sotheby’s International Realty) “This Iconic Georgian Revival estate is a spectacular example of the work of architect Clarence Johnston and the mark he left on the city of Saint Paul. The current owners have lovingly and thoughtfully brought this property to the next level,” the listing said. The mansion’s interior features eight bedrooms, eight bathrooms, an exercise room, sauna, wine cellar, three-vehicle garage, five wood burning fireplaces and more. Outside on the 2-acre plot there’s an in-ground pool, an “authentic English garden,” and even a wood fired pizza oven. (credit: Sotheby’s International Realty) The property is listed as “coming soon.”
SAINT PAUL, MN
MIX 108

Here’s How to Apply for Minnesota Frontline Worker Bonus Payment

Great news arrived recently for Minnesota's frontline workers recently when Governor Tim Walz signed a bill, passed by the Minnesota Legislature, that provides bonus pay for eligible COVID-19 frontline workers. While Gov. Walz officially signed Frontline Worker Payments into law on April 29, 2022, there are still lingering questions as...
MINNESOTA STATE

