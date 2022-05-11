Should it stay, or should it go?

NOTICE AND ORDER OF HEARING ON PETITION FOR FORMAL ADJUDICATION OF INTESTACY, DETERMINATION OF HEIRSHIP, APPOlNTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS. It is Ordered and Notice is given that on May 31, 2022, at 9:30 a.m. a hearing will be held in this Court at The Kanabec County Courthouse via Zoom, Minnesota, for the adjudication of intestacy and determination of heirship of the Decedent, and for the appointment of, whose address is as personal representative of the Estate of the Decedent in an UNSUPERVISED administration. Any objection to the Petition must be filed with the Court prior to or raised at the hearing. If proper and if no objections are filed or raised, the personal representative will be appointed with full power to administer the Estate, including the power to collect all assets, pay all legal debts, claims, taxes, and expenses, and sell real and personal property, and do all necessary acts for the Estate.

KANABEC COUNTY, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO