MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Allegations of Minneapolis Police officers taking DNA samples from children without parental consent have reached Mayor Jacob Frey’s office. The Unity in Community Mediation Team brought the concerns to Minneapolis Police as soon as they were made aware of the situation, and now the community is issuing demands for transparency, accountability and consequences. This comes after a 13-year-old boy was detained by police at Phelps Park after reports of gunfire in the area earlier this month. The child was not charged, but his DNA was taken, and now his family and members of the Unity in Community Meditation Team want...

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO