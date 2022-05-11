ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

These Kansas City restaurants had year’s cleanest inspections, says Health Department

By Joyce Smith
The Kansas City Star
 2 days ago

The Kansas City Health Department has recognized 258 food establishments for clean inspections in 2021.

The Food Safety Excellence Award for 2022 honors the commitment to excellence in safety, sanitation, education and training shown by managers and employees.

Only about 10% of permitted food service establishments receive the award.

The 2022 honorees include full-service restaurants, fast-food operations, school cafeterias, hospitals and nursing homes, bakeries, convenience stores and grocery stores within the Kansas City jurisdiction. The award is valid for one year.

The department completes more than 10,000 inspections annually.

Among this year’s award winners: Anchor Island Coffee, Apple Market’s deli on Blue Ridge Boulevard, Bella Napoli’s deli in Brookside, Broadway Butcher Shop’s deli, Burnt End BBQ in Crown Center, Dodson’s Bar & Commons in Waldo, El Rey Del Taco, Flying Horse Taproom in East Brookside, Golden Ox and The Ship in the West Bottoms, Hien Vuong Restaurant in the City Market, J. Rieger & Co.’s main kitchen and its kitchen for The Monogram Lounge in the East Bottoms, Jovito’s Italian Cafe & Deli in Waldo, M&M Bakery & Deli in midtown, Mission Taco Joint and Providence Pizzeria Co. in the Crossroads, Ruby Jean’s Juicery in Whole Foods Market, Scott’s Kitchen and Catering at Hangar 29 in the Northland and Yoli Tortilleria.

Here’s the full list .

Comments / 2

The Kansas City Star

The Kansas City Star

Kansas City, MO
