Wallet Wednesday: App rewards shoppers to buy local
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — An app made right here in Portland wants to put $50 in your pocket to support local businesses.
Just last month, the Portland City Council approved half a million dollars in credits through the Kuto app . That money is being given in the form of a gift card to workers throughout Portland’s urban districts.
Kiyo Kubo, CEO and co-founder of Kuto, joined AM Extra to share how the app works.
