Gov. Glenn Youngkin, who no one will confuse with King Solomon, is trying to play “both sides” with the fate of the Augusta County Courthouse referendum. “There were very strong views on both sides on this bill,” Youngkin told a News Leader reporter on Monday, sidestepping the issue of where he’ll ultimately come down on legislation that passed the House of Delegates and State Senate with solid bipartisan majorities that would allow county voters to decide how to best proceed with the future of the Augusta County Courthouse.

AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO