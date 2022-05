ANDERSON, Texas (KBTX) -The Grimes County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a group of burglars. Investigators say this spring they have responded to several burglary locations involving the same group of people. The suspects are hitting homes that are vacant during the week, like vacation homes. Investigators tell us as many as five people have been caught on cameras but identifying them is nearly impossible because they wear black clothes, have masks and gloves on.

GRIMES COUNTY, TX ・ 15 HOURS AGO