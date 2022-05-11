USM Selected to Participate in AAC&U's Institute on High-Impact Practices and Student Success
(Leavenworth, Kan.)—The University of Saint Mary is one of 41 institutions selected to participate in the American Association of Colleges and Universities (AAC&U) 2022 Institute on High-Impact Practices and Student Success. The institute is designed to strengthen institutional capacity to achieve quality, equity, and student engagement goals through the design, implementation,...www.stmary.edu
Comments / 0