Leavenworth, KS

USM Selected to Participate in AAC&U's Institute on High-Impact Practices and Student Success

By USM
stmary.edu
 1 day ago

(Leavenworth, Kan.)—The University of Saint Mary is one of 41 institutions selected to participate in the American Association of Colleges and Universities (AAC&U) 2022 Institute on High-Impact Practices and Student Success. The institute is designed to strengthen institutional capacity to achieve quality, equity, and student engagement goals through the design, implementation,...

www.stmary.edu

