Preview: Tehran

Yulia Navalnaya is the wife of the sole remaining Russian opposition leader, Alexey Navalny, the most prominent critic of Vladimir Putin's regime. When her husband was poisoned by the Kremlin, 'Navalnaya was a revelation,' as Vanity Fair writes. Who is Alexey Navalny's wife, Yulia Navalnaya?. Yulia was born in Moscow...
HELSINKI/KHARKIV, Ukraine, May 12 (Reuters) - Moscow warned Finland on Thursday it would face consequences as it seeks to apply for NATO membership "without delay" and Ukraine said it had damaged a Russian navy logistics ship in the Black Sea, where there has been renewed fighting in recent days. The...
TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Qatar’s emir met with Iranian leaders on Thursday, offering support for efforts to revive the nuclear deal between Tehran and world powers, even as talks on the tattered accord remain deadlocked. Despite its small size, the tiny Gulf Arab sheikdom plays a strategic role...
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — (AP) — Iran abruptly raised prices as much as 300% for a variety of staples such as cooking oil, chicken, eggs and milk on Thursday. Scores of alarmed Iranians waited in long lines to snatch up bundles of food and emptied supermarket shelves across the country in the hours before the price hike took effect.
DUBAI, May 11 (Reuters) - Qatar's emir will travel to Tehran on Thursday, Iran's official IRNA news agency reported. Reuters reported on Sunday that Qatar's emir was due to travel to Iran and later Germany, Britain and other European states to discuss efforts to revive Iran's 2015 nuclear deal and energy security in Europe. read more.
Iran is engaged in a brazen policy of hostage taking of foreigners to extract concessions from the West, activists say, with further Western nationals arrested and others even facing execution. Iran denies any such policy of hostage taking and insists all foreigners are tried according to due legal process.
Leaders from the Group of Seven developed democracies pledged Sunday to phasing out or banning the import of Russian oil, as they met with Ukraine’s president, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, for online talks to stress their support and to display unity among Western allies on Victory in Europe Day, which marks Nazi Germany’s surrender in 1945.
Russian President Vladimir Putin used a major patriotic holiday Monday to again justify his war in Ukraine but did not declare even a limited victory or signal where the conflict was headed, as his forces pressed their offensive with few signs of significant progress. The Russian leader oversaw a Victory...
Israeli police have hit mourners at the funeral of Al Jazeera reporter Shireen Abu Aqla, whose killing in the occupied West Bank has caused a surge of anger. Her coffin almost fell as police, some using batons, waded into a crowd of Palestinians gathered around it. Police said they acted...
France's foreign ministry has confirmed two of its citizens are being detained in Iran and demanded their release. "The French government condemns these baseless arrests," a statement said. It did not identify the pair, but the head of a French education union said an employee and her husband had gone...
Gogoro, widely considered to be the global leader in battery swapping for light electric vehicles, announced today that it is officially launching operations in Israel. The move marks a major westward expansion by the electric scooter and battery swapping company, which has until now largely focused on dominating the Eastern markets.
LONDON, May 13 (Reuters) - British-Iranian aid worker Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe on Friday told Prime Minister Boris Johnson that an incorrect comment he made as foreign secretary had a big impact on her six-year detention in Iran, saying she lived in the shadow of his error. Zaghari-Ratcliffe returned to London in...
