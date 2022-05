If anyone misplaced a lawn mower, it has been found and the Windom Police Department is holding it for safekeeping. A call came in to the Cottonwood County Law Enforcement Center at 3:55 p.m. on May 7 from a Windom resident who said a mower had been found in their yard located in the 800 block of 12th Street. Actually, the mower had been there for a couple of days and no one had yet claimed it.

WINDOM, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO