ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Police Make Arrest In Murder Of Baltimore Mother

CNN
CNN
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11x8rP_0faMrpDM00

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 36-year-old man is under arrest in a deadly double shooting last month in southern Baltimore, authorities said.

Joel Ugah was taken into custody on an arrest warrant Tuesday morning at an apartment in the 6900 block of Donachie Road, Baltimore Police said.

Ugah is charged with first-degree murder, first-degree attempted murder, and first- and second-degree assault, along with gun charges, police said.

The charges stem from a shooting that unfolded about 6:19 a.m. April 15 in the 800 block of Gretna Court.

Officers handling that call found 30-year-old Brittany Keyser and a 31-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds, according to police.

Keyser, a mother of two, died of her injuries at the scene. The status of the male shooting victim wasn’t immediately clear Wednesday.

Based on physical evidence and statements provided by witnesses, detectives zeroed in on Ugah as the shooting suspect, police said.

Ugah remains in custody while awaiting court proceedings in the case.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Crime & Safety
City
Baltimore, MD
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Shooting#Violent Crime#Wjz#Gretna Court
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
CNN

CNN

1M+
Followers
150K+
Post
805M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy