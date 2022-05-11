Home Fire Sprinkler Week

A blaze broke out in a property in south-west London after a man burnt timber on an open fire in his living room to heat his home, London Fire Brigade (LFB) has said.Investigators said on Monday the cause of the inferno has been determined as “involving an open fire being used instead of gas central heating,” prompting the fire service to issue an urgent safety warning.It is understood to have also been caused by combustible items too close to an open fire.LFB said there have been more than 100 fires involving open fires, log burners and heaters in the last...

