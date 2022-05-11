ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Home Fire Sprinkler Week

The Norfolk Fire Division will team up with fire departments and other safety advocates across North America for Home Fire Sprinkler Week May 15-21. In its fifth year, this unified effort educates about home fire dangers to civilians and responders and raises awareness about the...

Farm and Dairy

3 Bedroom home, vehicles, furniture, appliances, antiques, stoneware, and misc.

Attached 2 car garage, Outbuilding, and Shed. Vehicles: 2003 F-250 Powerstroke with gooseneck hitch (270k miles) Guns: HiPoint mJK45, H&R m949 .22cal with holster, Ithaca m72 saddle gun .22, Browning m69 12ga, Marlin m80 .22 SLLR Bolt Action, Marlin m60SS .22LR, Daisy m25 BB gun, cap guns, Furniture: 3 piece dark cherry full bedroom set, 3 piece adjustable king bedroom set, dining table with 6 chairs, full bed, 4 drawer dresser, bookshelves, end tables, recliner chairs, nightstands, entertainment center, Appliances: GE Washer and dryer, 2 chest freezers, power air fryers, Household: Beer Steins, assortment of books, Disney movies, wall clock, kitchen accessories, Stoneware: Hamilton Jones #4 Greensboro PA, Hamilton #4, #4 jars, McCoy ovenproof plates, tea pitcher, Glassware: Almond Flair Japan Dishes, Atlas canning jars, Ball canning jars, soda pop bottles, corningware, Antiques: Magic chef gas range, Victrola record player, wicker bottom chair, antique croquet, tin cans, two guitars, assortment of games and toys, chest of drawers, insulators, cabbage cutter, National Washboard CO., mop bucket, French fry cutter, Oneida silverware, white sewing machines, Tools: Craftsman 6inch bench grinder, WEN single speed all saw, Craftsman 4hp 25gal air compressor, Craftsman ratchet set, Black and Decker circular saw.
Lakeland Gazette

Structure Fire

This past weekend #LFD crews responded to a fully engulfed structure fire. Thankfully all residents had safely evacuated the property prior to arrival and #firefighters were able to quickly bring the flames under control. #LakelandFD#firstresponders#LFDinACTION.
The Independent

Man burnt timber in living-room to heat his home, fire crews say

A blaze broke out in a property in south-west London after a man burnt timber on an open fire in his living room to heat his home, London Fire Brigade (LFB) has said.Investigators said on Monday the cause of the inferno has been determined as “involving an open fire being used instead of gas central heating,” prompting the fire service to issue an urgent safety warning.It is understood to have also been caused by combustible items too close to an open fire.LFB said there have been more than 100 fires involving open fires, log burners and heaters in the last...
