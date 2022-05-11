Weekly Fishing Report: May 11, 2022

On the job in Los Alamos recently is Liseth Garay, VP of Finance and Administration at UbiQD. Garay has worked for the company since 2017. UbiQD at 134 Eastgate Dr. is an advanced materials company powering product innovations in agriculture, clean energy, and security. Its quantum dots enable industry leaders to harness the power of light. UbiQD’s first product, UbiGro®, is a layer of light that helps plants get more from the sun. ‘Working at UbiQD I get to learn about all of the technology that we are developing from a non-scientific side,’ Garay said. Learn more about UbiQD at ubiqd.com. #worklosalamos #wherediscoveriesaremade. Photo by Carol A. Clark/ladailypost.com.

LOS ALAMOS, NM ・ 1 DAY AGO