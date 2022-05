WAYNE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Wayne County Animal Services is hosting two rabies clinics on Saturday to encourage residents to get their pets vaccinated for a fee of just $5. Today’s events will be at Eastern Wayne High School from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. and Grantham Elementary School from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. Residents may visit either location to have their cat or dog vaccinated.

WAYNE COUNTY, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO