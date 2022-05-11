ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
British Swim School Welcomes New Franchisees to Washington

By British Swim School
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHusband and Wife Duo Acquire British Swim School Locations in Seattle. The husband-and-wife team joined the British Swim School family in February, acquiring two territories in Washington. As parents to two young children, ages 3 and 5, the Richling family knows the importance of the life-saving lessons British Swim School provides...

franchising.com

franchising.com

Cambridge Circus Welcomes Slim Chickens

Breakthrough Better-Chicken Brand Celebrates New United Kingdom Location in Cambridge Circus, London. May 12, 2022 // Franchising.com // FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. - Slim Chickens, a leading fast casual franchise, which features dine-in and drive-thru service in the better-chicken segment, announced today its new restaurant opening in London’s West End. Multi-unit operating group Boparan Restaurant Group is at the helm of this location.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
Express Subsidiary Specialized Recruiting Group Announces Key Promotions

May 12, 2022 // Franchising.com // OKLAHOMA CITY - The Specialized Recruiting Group, an Express Employment Professionals company, announces promotions for three key positions today. Instrumental in developing many core foundational elements for the group, John Thomas will step into the role of Specialized Recruiting Group Vice President and oversee...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Current Meditation™ Opens New Meditation Studio in Houston

May 11, 2022 // Franchising.com // HOUSTON - Current Meditation™, a studio that provides fully guided meditation classes and combines elements of ancient and modern practices to create a unique in-person experience, is now open in Houston. After completing a successful soft open on April 25, this studio marks the first location to open since the relaunch of the brand under new ownership.
HOUSTON, TX
CycleBar Partners with CELSIUS to Fuel Riders Across the Country

May 11, 2022 // Franchising.com // IRVINE, Calif. - CycleBar announced today it has partnered with Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CELH), making CELSIUS the official energy drink of CycleBar. Riders can now stay active and energized in and out of the CycleTheater with CELSIUS drinks available for purchase across CycleBar studios.
IRVINE, CA
Central Bark Appoints Robert W. Crawford as Chief Executive Officer

May 11, 2022 // Franchising.com // FT. LAUDERDALE, Fla. - Central Bark recently announced that Robert W. “Bob” Crawford has been appointed as chief executive officer. Crawford comes to Central Bark from his role as president and CEO of Brook Furniture Rental, a national high end / high touch service company where he oversaw a team of 400 professionals delivering furniture in 26 states. During his tenure, he took Brook from a regional player in the industry to a national leader through innovation, new service lines, expansion, and operational improvements across the system. Prior to Brook Furniture Rental, he served as the director of North American marketing for Coca-Cola’s QSR (quick service restaurant) portfolio with revenue of more than $1.9 billion. Earlier in his career, Crawford was a brand manager for the Quaker Oats Company where he held full profit and loss responsibility for a $40 million new business unit and gained management experience in the pet food and pet treats businesses.
PETS
Scooter’s Coffee Opens First Location In Maquoketa, IA

New Store to Celebrate with Grand Opening Event on May 27. May 11, 2022 // Franchising.com // Maquoketa, IA - Scooter’s Coffee, best known for its amazingly fast drive-thru, specialty coffee, and baked-from-scratch pastries, added a new location at 901 West Platt Street in Maquoketa, Iowa. To celebrate, the drive-thru location will be hosting a Grand Opening on Friday, May 27, where customers can earn 50 bonus Smiles when they pay with the Scooter’s Coffee mobile app.
MAQUOKETA, IA
Überrito Fresh Mex Opens in Huntsville, TX

Local entrepreneurs introduce Überrito to Walker County. May 11, 2022 // Franchising.com // HUNSTVILLE, TX - Überrito Fresh Mex (Überrito), dedicated to authentic Mexican scratch cooking, announced today that its new restaurant in Huntsville is officially open in the Ravenwood Village Shopping Center in front of Target. Seasoned restaurant operators Jacob Chaney and Dylan Crutcher are excited to introduce Huntsville to an elevated fast casual Fresh-Mex experience.
HUNTSVILLE, TX
Chicken Salad Chick To Celebrate Opening Of Fourth Indianapolis-Area Restaurant, May 18

Fast-casual eatery to offer local grand opening specials and giveaways, including Free chicken salad for a year!. May 11, 2022 // Franchising.com // Chicken Salad Chick is bringing more of its made-from-scratch chicken salad concept to North Indianapolis as the company announces the opening of its Carmel restaurant. Located at 12751 N Pennsylvania Street, the restaurant will celebrate its grand opening on Wednesday, May 18 with a ribbon cutting at 9:30 a.m. and doors opening at 10 a.m. The first 100 guests will receive free chicken salad for a year.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
CARSTAR Franchise Partners, Vendors, Insurance Carriers, and Industry Leaders to Gather for Collision Repair Industry's Premier MSO Network Event in Nashville

CARSTAR Conference 2022 to Be Held July 13 to 15, 2022 at the Gaylord Opryland Resort in Nashville. May 12, 2022 // Franchising.com // CHARLOTTE, N.C. - CARSTAR is planning a gathering for its North American franchise partners, vendors, insurance carriers, and industry leaders in Nashville this summer. CARSTAR will...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Bonchon Grows in The Golden State with Three New Locations in Los Angeles

Popular U.S.-Based Korean Fried Chicken Brand Inks Multi-Unit Franchise Agreement; Further Expanding the ‘Crunch Out Loud’ Movement in Los Angeles. May 11, 2022 // Franchising.com // LOS ANGELES - Hear that crunch? It’s the sound of the Korean fried chicken wave expanding in the City of Angels…a surge of the Hallyu movement sweeping through the nation.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Chicken Salad Chick Grows Arkansas Footprint With Second Little Rock-Area Restaurant

Fast casual concept celebrates grand opening in North Little Rock on May 11th. May 11, 2022 // Franchising.com // ATLANTA - Chicken Salad Chick announced today the grand opening of its newest restaurant in North Little Rock, Arkansas. This location marks Chicken Salad Chick’s fifth restaurant in Arkansas and second in the Little Rock area. Located at 3901 Warden Road, Chicken Salad Chick North Little Rock will celebrate its grand opening on Wednesday, May 11, and will offer free chicken salad for a year to the first 100 guests.
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR
College HUNKS Hauling Junk and Moving® Signed Endorsement Deal With University of Florida Women's Gymnastics

May 12, 2022 // Franchising.com // GAINESVILLE, FL, - College HUNKS Hauling Junk and Moving® signed an endorsement deal with the University of Florida Women's Gymnastics team on Monday, May 9. The recent signing event took place at the University of Florida and featured athletes from the women's gymnastics team and key College HUNKS representatives, including Peter Roghaar, Owner of the Gainesville College HUNKS.
GAINESVILLE, FL
Get French Toasted with The Toasted Yolk Cafe’s New Limited-Time Menu Items

French Toast Rollers, French Toast Monte Cristo, French Toast PB&J and Spiked Cold Brew now available at popular full-service neighborhood eatery. May 11, 2022 // Franchising.com // HOUSTON - The Toasted Yolk Cafe is always experimenting with seasonal ingredients in order to add variety to its lineup of reimagined interpretations of traditional breakfast, brunch and lunch classics. And its new spring creations are exactly what your tastebuds have been craving.
HOUSTON, TX

