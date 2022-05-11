British Swim School Welcomes New Franchisees to Washington

May 11, 2022 // Franchising.com // FT. LAUDERDALE, Fla. - Central Bark recently announced that Robert W. “Bob” Crawford has been appointed as chief executive officer. Crawford comes to Central Bark from his role as president and CEO of Brook Furniture Rental, a national high end / high touch service company where he oversaw a team of 400 professionals delivering furniture in 26 states. During his tenure, he took Brook from a regional player in the industry to a national leader through innovation, new service lines, expansion, and operational improvements across the system. Prior to Brook Furniture Rental, he served as the director of North American marketing for Coca-Cola’s QSR (quick service restaurant) portfolio with revenue of more than $1.9 billion. Earlier in his career, Crawford was a brand manager for the Quaker Oats Company where he held full profit and loss responsibility for a $40 million new business unit and gained management experience in the pet food and pet treats businesses.

