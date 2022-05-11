ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shreveport, LA

18 Wheeler Accident Causes Big Delays on I-220 W in Shreveport

By Bristol
 1 day ago
Expect delays on I-220 westbound in Shreveport near Jefferson Paige Road through the exit to I-20 for several hours this morning. At 7:51 am this morning, Wednesday, May 11, 2022, law enforcement responded to reports of a semi-truck that had rolled over on I-220 west just past the Jefferson Paige Road...

