Local program helping minority realtors break into the business

If you’re thinking about buying a house, you’re undoubtedly feeling the squeeze. Houses are barely posted to Zillow before they’re in contract, often well above asking price. You don’t have time to even review the listing, let alone tour the place, and it’s gone. Meanwhile, mortgage rates keep ratcheting up, meaning more of your monthly payment goes to the bank instead of your square footage. It’s enough pressure to make your eyes twitch like Luisa Madrigal’s, but there’s hope, as long as you have the right help. We spoke to real estate agents, pored over sales data and surveys, and gleaned insights from the pros at Realtor.com to uncover the new rules of homebuying in 2022, so you can collect those keys without getting in over your head.

REAL ESTATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO