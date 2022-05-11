ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

WCU Political Science Professor On PA Senate and Governors Races

By Jennifer Lewis-Hall
 1 day ago

Philadelphia (WPHL)- John J. Kennedy, PhD from West Chester University

In Focus 05/07/2022

On Politics In Focus PHL17’s longstanding community affairs program airing Saturday, May 7, 2022, at 6:30 a.m. and Sunday, May 8, 2022, at 1 p.m. this week unprecedented and breaking news about a leaked United States Supreme Court draft opinion on Roe verses Wade. Terry Madonna, Senior Fellow for Political Affairs at Millersville University joins us to talk about the issues surrounding the leak and how the news could impact voter’s decisions as they prepare to cast their ballots in the upcoming Midterm elections. Washington Correspondent Jessi Turnure also has a report from the Capitol.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
GOP candidate facing backlash from own party

GOP Governor Candidate Doug Mastriano is facing backlash, despite being the race’s frontrunner. Political experts and politicians on both sides of the aisle are weighing in. Mastriano is about as far right for a candidate for Pennsylvania Governor as the Republicans in Pennsylvania could hope to find. That’s according to Dr. Joe Morris, a senior political analyst at Mercyhurst University.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Pennsylvania primary 2022: A last-minute guide to everything you need to know to vote May 17

Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and WITF Public Media. On May 17, Democrats and Republicans in Pennsylvania will vote for candidates running in local and statewide races. The victors will compete in general election races that...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Battle for governor in Pennsylvania

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — The state constitution says Democrat Tom Wolf can't run for a third consecutive term as governor. One democrat and nine republicans want to replace him. The democrat is Josh Shapiro. He's in his second term as state attorney general. Shapiro's campaign website says he promises to take on the big fights and stand up for all Pennsylvanians.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
GOP staffers fired after possible ‘ballot harvesting’ operation found in Pa.

PHILADELPHIA — The fallout from the discovery of a potential GOP “ballot harvesting” operation in South Philadelphia continued Tuesday, as two state party staffers lost their jobs, the matter became fodder for attacks in the Republican primary for governor, and lawmakers on both sides of the aisle jockeyed to define just what the situation said — or didn’t — about the security of voting by mail.
Teens fight back against book bans by starting forbidden book club in small Pennsylvania town

As the number of school districts across the country voting to ban books continues to rise, some students are taking matters into their own hands. "It's really problematic because books are the only way that you can be in another person's shoes," 14-year-old Joslyn Diffenbaugh, a self-proclaimed "book nerd," told The Washington Post. The eighth grader, who lives in the small town of Kutztown, Pennsylvania, has read several books that have been banned by school districts across the country, including "The Hate U Give" by Angie Thomas and "All American Boys" by Brendan Kiely and Jason Reynolds.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
City of Coatesville, Kutztown University Offer 6-Week Entrepreneurial Workshop

COATESVILLE, PA — The City of Coatesville and the Kutztown University Small Business Development Center (SBDC) are partnering once again to present a six-week Business Skills for Success for the Entrepreneur training series, held both in person and virtually. The program is ideally suited for start-ups and early-stage companies in business for a minimum of three years.
COATESVILLE, PA
Poll: Kathy Barnette is neck-and-neck with Oz, McCormick in Pa. Senate race

PHILADELPHIA — Maybe money really can’t buy everything. Pennsylvania Republican Senate candidate Kathy Barnette now appears to be running neck-and-neck with the two big-spending front-runners, Mehmet Oz and David McCormick, just days before the May 17 primary, according to a new poll. Barnette, a conservative commentator who has...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Where to Vote in PA's Primary Election: Find Your Polling Location

Election Day is May 17th in Pennsylvania, and residents will be flocking to the polls all around the state to cast their primary ballots. In Philadelphia, the state’s most populated city, there are 1,700 polling locations for residents to cast their vote. Search for your polling location in the...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Pa. Rep. Gary Day calls on Pa.'s Acting Secretary of State to resign over her criticism of DA's plan to monitor ballot drop-boxes

HARRISBURG, Pa. - The debate over alleged ballot harvesting in Lehigh County during last year's election is spilling over into Harrisburg. Republican State Rep. Gary Day, who serves Lehigh and Berks counties, announced that he wants Leigh Chapman, Pennsylvania's Acting Secretary of State, to resign. In a statement, Day accused...
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
The Martin’s potato roll empire is backing Doug Mastriano, and Philly sandwich slingers are concerned

💌 Love Philly? Sign up for the free Billy Penn newsletter to get everything you need to know about Philadelphia, every day. The family behind Martin’s potato bread has put itself behind Doug Mastriano, a South Central Pa. state senator who rose to prominence as a Trump-supporting election denier, and espouses what some define as Christian nationalist rhetoric. He is also the front-running Republican candidate for Pennsylvania governor.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Delaware Woman Charged With Tax Fraud

SCRANTON, PA — The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced that Nari T. Lam, age 29, of Wilmington, Delaware, was charged in a criminal Information on May 10, 2022, with failing to remit employment taxes to the Internal Revenue Service. According to United...
WILMINGTON, DE
Delaware County’s Long-Private Prison Is Now a Public Facility

A number of changes are in store now that Delaware County’s formerly private prison has become a public facility. Don Dunbar is no angel. He’s had three stints in Delaware County’s George W. Hill Correctional Facility since 2013. Currently out of jail, Dunbar is still busy defending himself after having been arrested on additional drug and conspiracy charges. “We had to get him out on bail or they would’ve killed him,” says his sister, Jane Dunbar, a Media-based accountant and co-chair of the Democratic Committee of Norwood. “It’s not just my brother, but stories from strangers and family members.”
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA

