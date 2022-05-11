WCU Political Science Professor On PA Senate and Governors Races

On Politics In Focus PHL17’s longstanding community affairs program airing Saturday, May 7, 2022, at 6:30 a.m. and Sunday, May 8, 2022, at 1 p.m. this week unprecedented and breaking news about a leaked United States Supreme Court draft opinion on Roe verses Wade. Terry Madonna, Senior Fellow for Political Affairs at Millersville University joins us to talk about the issues surrounding the leak and how the news could impact voter’s decisions as they prepare to cast their ballots in the upcoming Midterm elections. Washington Correspondent Jessi Turnure also has a report from the Capitol.
