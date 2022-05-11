NewYork-Presbyterian Announces $50 Million Gift from the Jane and Daniel Och Family Foundation to Expand World-Class Och Spine Care Across the New York Metro Area
Builds on the original 2017 donation from the Ochs that transformed the way spine care is delivered. Brings together dedicated spine care specialists from two acclaimed medical schools: Columbia University Irving Medical Center and Weill Cornell Medicine. Supports the development of new locations and facilities, including a one-of-a-kind outpatient...www.nyp.org
Comments / 0