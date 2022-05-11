ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NewYork-Presbyterian Announces $50 Million Gift from the Jane and Daniel Och Family Foundation to Expand World-Class Och Spine Care Across the New York Metro Area

Cover picture for the articleBuilds on the original 2017 donation from the Ochs that transformed the way spine care is delivered. Brings together dedicated spine care specialists from two acclaimed medical schools: Columbia University Irving Medical Center and Weill Cornell Medicine. Supports the development of new locations and facilities, including a one-of-a-kind outpatient...

bkreader.com

Only 1 Brooklyn Hospital Earns ‘A’ In 2022 Safety Grades: What To Know

The nonprofit group Leapfrog released a new round of hospital safety grades. Here’s how hospitals in Brooklyn fared (hint: not well). The nonprofit group Leapfrog released a new round of hospital safety grades. Here’s how hospitals in Brooklyn fared. (Skyla Luckey/Patch) BROOKLYN, NY — Only one hospital in Brooklyn […] Click here to view original web page at patch.com.
Daily Voice

COVID-19: Long Island Sees Increases In Infection Rate, Cases; Latest Breakdown By Community

The positive COVID-19 infection rate on Long Island is approaching double digits as New York continues to contend with the latest surge of fresh cases of the virus. In Nassau and Suffolk counties, the seven-day average percent of positive tests rose to 9.96, according to the latest update from the state Department of Health on Tuesday, May 10, up from 8.37 percent a week prior.
winsightgrocerybusiness.com

New Whole Foods Market Opening in New York City

Austin, Texas-based Whole Foods Market will open a new store in New York City’s NoMad area (located at 63 Madison Ave., between 27th Street and 28th Street) on June 1. The more than 54,000-square-foot store will house over 1,000 local items from the New York City area, and will introduce more local suppliers and products.
dailytelescope.com

Dr. Asma Muzaffar selected as Top Dentist of the Year by IAOTP

Asma Muzaffar, DDS, MPH, MS was recently selected as Top Dentist of the Year for 2022 by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) for her outstanding leadership, dedication and commitment to the industry. While inclusion with the International Association of Top Professionals is an honor, only a few members...
Robb Report

Exclusive: The World’s First Private Carbone Restaurant Is Coming to NYC

Click here to read the full article. Major Food Group isn’t taking its foot off the gas after its recent star-studded, four-night Carbone Beach pop-up, which was visited by A-listers like LeBron James, Serena and Venus Williams, David Beckham, James Corden and Derek Jeter during Formula 1 Miami week. Instead, after dominating Miami and expanding to Dallas in the last year, Major Food Group’s Mario Carbone, Rich Torrisi and Jeff Zalaznick are working on their first New York City private club. The members-only ZZ’s Club, which Major Food Group plans to open later this year at 35 Hudson Yards and which...
PIX11

Nassau, Suffolk counties moved to ‘high’ COVID spread levels: CDC

LONG ISLAND, N.Y. (PIX11) — Both Nassau and Suffolk counties were upgraded to a “high” COVID-19 community spread level, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data. Because of the designation, the CDC recommends precautions to Nassau and Suffolk residents. Those measures include wearing a mask in public, getting vaccinated and getting tested. Nassau’s […]
94.3 Lite FM

7 Hudson Valley Towns Make List of Worst Places to Live in NY

Many people are looking to buy real estate in New York. Here are some cities and towns that financial experts would warn you to stay away from. I've been house hunting in the Hudson Valley for a couple of years now and things aren't looking too good. I had finally saved up just enough money for a significant down payment on my first home and then a global pandemic hits. The pandemic shut down New York City which drove a lot of residents north to the Hudson Valley region. This has made housing almost impossible to find. Houses that were around $265,000 two years ago are now selling for around $350,000. The mortgage interest rate has also increased.
