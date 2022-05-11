Prince William and Kate Middleton Honored the Victims of the Manchester Attack

Spoilers for Bling Empire season 2 ahead. In the first season of Bling Empire, we saw hints of chemistry between cast members Kevin Kreider and Kim Lee—but at the time, Kevin was interested in another Bling Empire cast member, Kelly Mi Li. The second season kicks off with hints of a budding romance between Kevin and Kim, the cool-girl DJ Kevin bitterly despised at the beginning of the series. ("I hated her," he told EW of their first meeting. "I just couldn't stand her.") The flirtation between Kevin and Kim evolves into a key storyline in season two. No spoilers here, but it's clear from the trailer that it's not all smooth sailing between the two: "I hate it when people lie to me," Kim says to Kevin, and another scene shows Kevin repeating angrily to Kane, "You had to tell her?", presumably about Kim. Kim, meanwhile, is seen saying, "I'm going to have to get over the fact that Kevin dated all these girls."

