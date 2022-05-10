CHS Track – Senior Night Results

Cambridge Bobcats Varsity defeated West Muskingum 5-0 on Thursday as two pitchers combined to throw a shutout. Jake Valentine induced a fly out from Porter to finish off the game. Cambridge Bobcats Varsity opened up scoring in the first inning. Cambridge Bobcats Varsity scored one run when Valentine doubled. One...
The Cambridge Lady Bobcats went to Union Local High School Tuesday to take on the 12 -6 Lady Jets and came away with a 4 to 1 road victory to improve to 16-5 and on the season. Leading the Lady Cats on offense Abby Mann with 2 Singles. Kendall Kenworthy...
Cambridge doubles team competed in day two of the sectional tournament. Today were the seeding matches for districts as all players had qualified yesterday. First doubles team of Caleb Stanberry and Blade Bachmann won their first match over West Holmes team of James Barr and Brody Schaad 6-1, 6-4. Second...
Students in grades 4, 5, and 6 were able to participate in a Track and Field day put on by the high school track teams. Students were able to compete in the 100, 200, 400 m dash, 4×100 relay, long jump, high jump, and shot put.
Andy Ogle shut down Union Local, throwing a complete game shutout and leading Cambridge Bobcats Varsity to a 13-0 victory on Tuesday. Cambridge Bobcats Varsity secured the victory thanks to seven runs in the second inning. Davion Bahr, Bryce Murdock, Jake Valentine, and Caleb Bond all drove in runs in the frame.
Members of the football team volunteered to help the area agency of aging at the 15th annual older adult extravaganza at the Pritchard Laughlin civic center on Monday from 10-2. The football team helped in the community by carrying items, holding doors, assisted with lunches, worked booths and had a good time with the adults at the extravaganza.
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio State men’s basketball forward Kyle Young announced Thursday on Twitter that he’s stepping away from the game. “The game of basketball has brought so much joy in my life and I’m forever thankful for what it has done for me,” Young wrote on Twitter. “I’ve decided the time has come […]
OHIO – The Ohio Bobcat is making a comeback in Ohio, especially the South Eastern parts. According to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources Division of Wildlife, they verified 499 sightings of bobcats in 2020 the most recent report. Washington County residents reported the most at 26 in the State but other counties surrounding the county reported high numbers also.
PORTSMOUTH, Ohio — Otway resident Bentley Groves will compete with the best off-road racers in the world on Saturday, May 21, 2022 . The 7-year-old ATV racer will compete at the John Penton GNCC, in nearby Millfield OH, round 7 of the 13-stop Grand National Cross Country Series presented by Specialized, an AMA National Championship.
An Ohio event center’s floor collapsed in the middle of a high school prom that took place over the weekend. The Pickerington North High School prom celebration was cut short when The Wigham event center dance floor seemingly caved in during the dance.
WHEELING, WV (WTRF) The Ohio Distirct Council of the Pentecostal Assemblies of the World, Inc. and Bishop James W. Gaiters, Diocesan announced several promotions in the the Ohio Valley Community Tuesday. One of them being Dr. D. W. Cummings, Senior Pastor of Bethlehem Apostolic Temple, Wheeling, WV, and Shiloh Apostolic Faith Assembly, Weirton, WV, who […]
BARNESVILLE, Ohio – Chestnut Lanes in Barnesville will officially open on Thursday, May 12 at Noon. The original historic landmark was destroyed by fire in November 2020. The fire was later determined to be caused by an electrical issue with a pop machine near the snack bar area. A.J....
A police investigation prompted officials at Wellsville Junior/Senior High School to cancel classes on Wednesday. Principal Coy Sudvary said an incident took place in a vacant lot behind the school around 9 o'clock. That is not on school property, rather, adjacent to it. Other schools in the district are still...
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Of the local election races specific to Wood County, there’s one race County Clerk Mark Rhodes says is still up in the air. That’s the board of education district A race between Jeff Fox and Debbie Hendershot. Fox holds a three vote lead at...
Alexander Local School District Board of Education met Wednesday in Athens County to employ current Marietta City Schools Superintendent Will Hampton as the new superintendent for Alexander LSD. The board unanimously voted to approve employing Hampton as superintendent of schools for a five-year term effective August 1, 2022, and also...
All bets are off for a Triple Crown in 2022 as the owner of Kentucky Derby winner Rich Strike has announced he won’t be running the next horse race. Rick Dawson announced through the Maryland Jockey Club that his horse will “point toward the Belmont in approximately five weeks,” WBAL reported.
(STACKER) – The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021, 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises the majority of cases in the U.S.
Wheeling, W. VA (WTRF) – Star loves and astronomy gazers listen up! Another eclipse is expected for the year, this time a Total Lunar Eclipse for the area. This lunar eclipse is also expected to turn the moon red, also called a “Blood Moon”. The reason for this name, it is based solely off the […]
