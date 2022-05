CHARLESTON, W.Va. - ​​Following a directive by Gov. Jim Justice, who has vowed not to increase Public Employees Insurance Agency (PEIA) State Fund premiums during his term, the PEIA will raise its salary tiers by $2,700. This change is the result of across-the-board pay raises slated for state employees at the start of the new fiscal year following passage of the budget during the 2022 Legislative Session.

