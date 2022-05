Wilmington Police have charged two juveniles following an armed robbery officials said Thursday. On May 8 at approximately 9:40 p.m., police were dispatched to the 200 block of 5th Avenue in reference to an armed robbery that had occurred. Responding officers observed the suspects, who fled on foot. Police took two juvenile suspects, a 16-year-old male and a 15-year-old male, into custody without incident, and recovered proceeds from the robbery.

WILMINGTON, DE ・ 21 HOURS AGO