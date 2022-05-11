EuroMillions: UK’s biggest National Lottery winner claims ticket to scoop record £184m jackpot

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A claim has been received for the record-breaking £184 million EuroMillions jackpot prize won by a single UK ticket-holder.

The lucky ticket-buyer has become the UK’s biggest ever National Lottery winner after coming forward on Wednesday to claim the jackpot.

The claim will now go through a validation process to ensure terms and conditions are met before the winner decides whether to go public or remain anonymous.

Camelot’s Andy Carter, senior winners’ adviser at The National Lottery, said: “This is absolutely incredible news.

“Last night saw history made with the biggest ever National Lottery prize won by a single UK ticket-holder, and we’re ecstatic that we’ve now received a claim.

“Our focus now is on supporting the ticket-holder through the process and helping them start to enjoy their truly life-changing and record-breaking win.”

The winning EuroMillions numbers on Tuesday were 3, 25, 27, 28 and 29 - plus the Lucky Star numbers 4 and 9.

One ticket matched all seven numbers to win £184,262,899.10, instantly making the holder worth more than footballers Harry Kane (£33 million) and Paul Pogba (£64 million) combined.

The winner can now buy four Caribbean islands, with a few million to spare, or the equivalent of 11 six-bedroom luxury properties in London’s affluent Hyde Park.

The winner is also catapulted to the top of the National Lottery’s rich list.

This is the second EuroMillions jackpot won in the UK this year, with the £109m jackpot from the draw on 4 February claimed a few days after the draw. This lucky ticket-holder chose to remain anonymous.

Only 14 players have ever won a jackpot of more than £100 million, with the previous record-holder an anonymous winner of £170 million in October 2019.

