ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Combat Sports

Bellator 281 pre-event facts: MVP interim title win could come with marquee record

By Mike Bohn
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NERJe_0faMbLbY00

Bellator makes its return to England on Friday with Bellator 281, which takes place at OVO Arena Wembley in London with a main card that airs on Showtime following prelims on MMA Junkie.

With reigning Bellator champion Yaroslav Amosov unavailable to compete due to to the war in his native Ukraine, an interim welterweight champion will be crowned in the main event. English striking sensation Michael Page (20-1 MMA, 20-1 BMMA) will attempt to claim gold on his home soil when he takes on former collegiate wresting standout Logan Storley (13-1 MMA, 8-1 BMMA).

For more on the numbers behind the headliner, as well as the rest of the card, check below for MMA Junkie’s pre-event facts about Bellator 281.

Michael Page vs. Logan Storley

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3a023f_0faMbLbY00
Michael Page

Page competes in his 15th Bellator welterweight bout, the third-most appearance in divisional history behind Andrey Koreshkov (19) and Douglas Lima (18).

Page’s 16 victories in Bellator competition are fourth-most in company history behind Patricio Freire (21), A.J. McKee (18) and Michael Chandler (18).

Page’s 13 victories in Bellator welterweight competition are tied with Lima for second-most in divisional history behind Koreshkov (15).

Page’s 11 stoppage victories in Bellator competition are tied for fourth-most in company history behind Chandler (13), Freire (13) and McKee (13).

Page’s 10 knockout victories in Bellator competition are tied with Patricky Freire most in company history.

Page’s nine stoppage victories in Bellator welterweight competition are tied with Lima for most in divisional history.

Page’s eight knockout victories in Bellator welterweight competition are tied with Koreshkov and Lima for most in divisional history.

Lyoto Machida vs. Fabian Edwards

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0u6jHB_0faMbLbY00
Lyoto Machida

Lyoto Machida’s (26-11 MMA, 2-3 BMMA) three-fight losing skid is the longest of his career. He hasn’t earned a victory since June 2019.

Machida returns to the middleweight division, where he’s 6-5 since his first divisional appearance in October 2013.

Machida is the only fighter in UFC history to absorb zero strikes in two main events. He accomplished the feat at UFC Fight Night 58 and UFC Fight Night 31.

Machida is the only fighter in UFC history to earn two knockout victories stemming from a front kick to the head. He accomplished the feat at UFC 224 and UFC 129.

Machida has earned 11 career victories against a fighter who once held a UFC, Bellator, Strikeforce or PRIDE title.

[autotag]Fabian Edwards (9-2 MMA, 4-2 BMMA) has suffered consecutive losses after starting his career 9-0. He hasn’t earned a victory since November 2019.

Denise Kielholtz vs. Kana Watanabe

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qwnPA_0faMbLbY00
Denise Kielholtz

Denise Kielholtz (6-3 MMA, 6-2 BMMA) competes in her ninth Bellator women’s flyweight bout, tied with Veta Arteaga for the second-most appearances in divisional history behind Ilima-Lei Macfarlane (12).

Kielholtz’s six victories in Bellator women’s flyweight competition are third-most in divisional history behind Macfarlane (10) and Juliana Velasquez (seven).

Kielholtz’s five stoppage victories in Bellator women’s flyweight competition are second most in divisional history behind Macfarlane (seven).

Kielholtz’s two knockout victories in Bellator women’s flyweight competition are tied for second0most in divisional history behind Sumiko Inaba (three).

Paul Daley vs. Wendell Giacomo

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1I38sK_0faMbLbY00
Paul Daley

Paul Daley (43-18-2 MMA, 9-5 BMMA) has earned all 34 career stoppage victories as a result of strikes. That includes seven of his nine Bellator wins.

Daniel Weichel vs. Robert Whiteford

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fRJFV_0faMbLbY00
Daniel Weichel

Daniel Weichel (41-13 MMA, 10-5 BMMA) is 2-2 since he returned to the Bellator featherweight division in September 2019.

Weichel’s 10 victories in Bellator featherweight competition are tied for fourth most in divisional history behind Patricio Freire (19), McKee (18) and Emmanuel Sanchez (12).

Weichel has earned seven of his 10 Bellator victories by decision.

Robert WhitefordRobert Whiteford (16-4 MMA, 1-0 BMMA) is 4-0 with one no contest since his UFC release in April 2016.

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Watch Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson's eye-popping reaction to Michael Chandler's knockout of Tony Ferguson

Even the biggest star in Hollywood gets floored when incredible things happen inside the octagon. Dwayne Johnson, who has been a fan of the UFC for many years, posted a selfie-style video to social media showing his reaction to the insane knockout that Michael Chandler created with his front kick to the chin of Tony Ferguson at UFC 274.
COMBAT SPORTS
bjpenndotcom

Tony Ferguson responds after Dustin Poirier claims he’s “better than these guys” following UFC 274

UFC lightweight Tony Ferguson has hit back at Dustin Poirier after he claimed he was ‘better’ than the 155ers on display at UFC 274. Last Saturday night at UFC 274, Tony Ferguson fell to a devastating knockout defeat at the hands of Michael Chandler. While he was able to have some success in the first round, it’s the kind of loss that had many wondering whether or not he should consider walking away from mixed martial arts – at least for the time being.
UFC
bjpenndotcom

Joanna Jedrzejczyk sends a warning to newly crowned UFC champion Carla Esparza: “History likes to make a circle and I’m soon to be champ”

Joanna Jedrzejczyk has sent a warning to Carla Esparza following the latter’s win over Rose Namajunas at UFC 274. Next month at UFC 275, Joanna Jedrzejczyk will run it back with Zhang Weili as they square off in a number one contender match-up at strawweight. The victor is expected to go on and challenge for the belt later this year, and after UFC 274, we now know that Carla Esparza is the champion they’d be facing.
UFC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Patricky Freire
Person
Daniel Weichel
Person
Logan Storley
Person
Michael Chandler
Person
Emmanuel Sanchez
Person
Andrey Koreshkov
Person
Lyoto Machida
bjpenndotcom

Dana White reveals Joe Rogan told him not to rebook a fight between Islam Makhachev and Beneil Dariush following UFC 274

UFC president Dana White has said Joe Rogan told him not to rebook Islam Makhachev vs Beneil Dariush following UFC 274. In the wake of last Saturday’s pay-per-view, Dana White has a lot to figure out when it comes to the lightweight division. Charles Oliveira is no longer the champion, Michael Chandler is coming off the back of a big win and there are many, many other contenders just waiting to discover what their fate is going to be in the division.
UFC
bjpenndotcom

UFC 276 lineup announced including two title fights

The card for UFC 276 has been announced with two title fights, including Israel Adesanya vs Jared Cannonier, being confirmed. The International Fight Week card is always pretty important for the Ultimate Fighting Championship with the promotion going all out in order to create a real buzz around the product. Every year we tend to see an array of big events and fights being put on and in 2022, the UFC will not disappoint after they confirmed the current card is going to feature two title bouts on the billing.
UFC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Combat#Mvp#Showtime
MMAmania.com

UFC Vegas 54 predictions, late ‘Prelims’ undercard preview | Blachowicz vs. Rakic

Former Light Heavyweight champion, Jan Blachowicz, returns to the Octagon this Saturday (May 14, 2022) for the first time since losing his belt, headlining the latest event inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, against dangerous contender, Aleksandar Rakic. Earlier that evening, Ion Cutelaba squares off with Ryan Spann in another 205-pound bout, while Frank Camacho and Allan Nascimento welcome Contender Series graduates Manuel Torres and Jake Hadley.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Yardbarker

By The Numbers: Lyoto Machida vs. Fabian Edwards

Would like nothing more than to thumb his nose at Father Time yet again. The former Ultimate Fighting Championship light heavyweight titleholder will lock horns with Fabian Edwards in the Bellator 281 co-headliner on Friday at The SSE Arena in London. Machida steps back into the spotlight on the heels of three straight losses. “The Dragon” last appeared at Bellator 256, where he dropped a five-round unanimous decision to Ryan Bader on April 9, 2021. Edwards, meanwhile, finds himself on a two-fight losing streak. He last competed on May 21, when he wound up on the wrong side of a unanimous verdict against Austin Vanderford at Bellator 259.
COMBAT SPORTS
MMA Fighting

Invicta FC 47 live stream online: Watch full Ducote vs. Zappitella event

Watch the Invicta FC 47 live stream online on MMA Fighting for the complete Ducote vs. Zappitella fight card, which begins at 8 p.m. ET on Wednesday. An updated fight card for the event is as follows:. Emily Ducote vs. Alesha Zappitella. Chelsea Chandler vs. Courtney King. Jillian DeCoursey vs....
UFC
bjpenndotcom

Report | UFC 274 has highest selling pay-per-view of the year

UFC 274 was a big success for the Las Vegas-based promotion. The card was supposed to have two titles on the line as Charles Oliveira was defending his lightweight strap against Justin Gaethje. Rose Namajunas, meanwhile, was looking to defend her strawweight title against Carla Esparza, along with Michael Chandler fighting Tony Ferguson.
UFC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mixed Martial Arts
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Logan Storley not worried about Michael Page's pre-fight antics: 'I came here on a business trip'

Logan Storley has one thing on his mind – the Bellator welterweight interim championship. Storley is on a mission to earn his first title under a major promotion at Friday’s Bellator 280 in London. But to achieve that, he will have to get past long-time contender Michael Page, as well as Page’s pre-fight antics that come with every fight he’s in.
COMBAT SPORTS
MMA Fighting

Terrance McKinney vs. Erick Gonzalez slated for UFC event in August

Terrance McKinney is looking to get back on track after the first setback of his UFC career. The 27-year-old lightweight prospect is set to face Erick Gonzalez at a UFC Fight Night event on August 6. MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck confirmed the news Thursday following an initial report by MMA Junkie.
UFC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

108K+
Followers
154K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy