Bellator 281 pre-event facts: MVP interim title win could come with marquee record

Bellator makes its return to England on Friday with Bellator 281, which takes place at OVO Arena Wembley in London with a main card that airs on Showtime following prelims on MMA Junkie.

With reigning Bellator champion Yaroslav Amosov unavailable to compete due to to the war in his native Ukraine, an interim welterweight champion will be crowned in the main event. English striking sensation Michael Page (20-1 MMA, 20-1 BMMA) will attempt to claim gold on his home soil when he takes on former collegiate wresting standout Logan Storley (13-1 MMA, 8-1 BMMA).

For more on the numbers behind the headliner, as well as the rest of the card, check below for MMA Junkie’s pre-event facts about Bellator 281.

Michael Page vs. Logan Storley

Michael Page

Page competes in his 15th Bellator welterweight bout, the third-most appearance in divisional history behind Andrey Koreshkov (19) and Douglas Lima (18).

Page’s 16 victories in Bellator competition are fourth-most in company history behind Patricio Freire (21), A.J. McKee (18) and Michael Chandler (18).

Page’s 13 victories in Bellator welterweight competition are tied with Lima for second-most in divisional history behind Koreshkov (15).

Page’s 11 stoppage victories in Bellator competition are tied for fourth-most in company history behind Chandler (13), Freire (13) and McKee (13).

Page’s 10 knockout victories in Bellator competition are tied with Patricky Freire most in company history.

Page’s nine stoppage victories in Bellator welterweight competition are tied with Lima for most in divisional history.

Page’s eight knockout victories in Bellator welterweight competition are tied with Koreshkov and Lima for most in divisional history.

Lyoto Machida vs. Fabian Edwards

Lyoto Machida

Lyoto Machida’s (26-11 MMA, 2-3 BMMA) three-fight losing skid is the longest of his career. He hasn’t earned a victory since June 2019.

Machida returns to the middleweight division, where he’s 6-5 since his first divisional appearance in October 2013.

Machida is the only fighter in UFC history to absorb zero strikes in two main events. He accomplished the feat at UFC Fight Night 58 and UFC Fight Night 31.

Machida is the only fighter in UFC history to earn two knockout victories stemming from a front kick to the head. He accomplished the feat at UFC 224 and UFC 129.

Machida has earned 11 career victories against a fighter who once held a UFC, Bellator, Strikeforce or PRIDE title.

[autotag]Fabian Edwards (9-2 MMA, 4-2 BMMA) has suffered consecutive losses after starting his career 9-0. He hasn’t earned a victory since November 2019.

Denise Kielholtz vs. Kana Watanabe

Denise Kielholtz

Denise Kielholtz (6-3 MMA, 6-2 BMMA) competes in her ninth Bellator women’s flyweight bout, tied with Veta Arteaga for the second-most appearances in divisional history behind Ilima-Lei Macfarlane (12).

Kielholtz’s six victories in Bellator women’s flyweight competition are third-most in divisional history behind Macfarlane (10) and Juliana Velasquez (seven).

Kielholtz’s five stoppage victories in Bellator women’s flyweight competition are second most in divisional history behind Macfarlane (seven).

Kielholtz’s two knockout victories in Bellator women’s flyweight competition are tied for second0most in divisional history behind Sumiko Inaba (three).

Paul Daley vs. Wendell Giacomo

Paul Daley

Paul Daley (43-18-2 MMA, 9-5 BMMA) has earned all 34 career stoppage victories as a result of strikes. That includes seven of his nine Bellator wins.

Daniel Weichel vs. Robert Whiteford

Daniel Weichel

Daniel Weichel (41-13 MMA, 10-5 BMMA) is 2-2 since he returned to the Bellator featherweight division in September 2019.

Weichel’s 10 victories in Bellator featherweight competition are tied for fourth most in divisional history behind Patricio Freire (19), McKee (18) and Emmanuel Sanchez (12).

Weichel has earned seven of his 10 Bellator victories by decision.

Robert WhitefordRobert Whiteford (16-4 MMA, 1-0 BMMA) is 4-0 with one no contest since his UFC release in April 2016.