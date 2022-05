Delaware downed Robert Morris 20-8 in an NCAA play-in game on Wednesday night, the Blue Hens first NCAA postseason win since a memorable run to the final four in 2007. JP Ward scored five goals and added two assists, Mike Robinson had three goals and three assists and Tye Kurtz delivered three goals and an assist for Delaware (12-5), which was playing in its first postseason game since 2011. Corson Kealey had four goals and an assist for the Colonials (10-6), the Atlantic Sun champions who were playing in their third NCAA tournament since 2018. Patrick Stevens has more with the story from Newark.

DELAWARE STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO