ROCKY MOUNT, Va. (WDBJ) - A former Franklin County Sheriff’s deputy has been sentenced on a DWI charge. McKenzie Dylan Smith, a deputy at the time of the incident, was sentenced Thursday in Franklin County General District Court after being charged with DWI: First offense. Court records indicate his blood alcohol content was .15 to .20 when he was arrested April 23. After his arrest, he was released on his own recognizance.

FRANKLIN COUNTY, VA ・ 8 HOURS AGO