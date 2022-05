Michael Anthony said he's been in talks with Alex Van Halen and David Lee Roth about a rumored Van Halen tribute tour, though the plans didn't get far. The prospect of a tour honoring late guitarist Eddie Van Halen made headlines last month when former Metallica bassist Jason Newsted said he'd been approached by Alex about participating, with Joe Satriani handling guitar duties. "How could you?" Newsted said at the time. "There's nobody that can top it, so how do you show it honor? I didn't want it to be viewed as a money grab. And then it kind of just all fizzled."

