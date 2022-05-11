ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

DHHR Reports 703 New COVID Cases; Harrison County's Active Cases at 52; State Deaths at 6,886

connect-bridgeport.com
 2 days ago

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources is reporting as of this morning (Wednesday, May 11) the total number of COVID-19 cases has increased to 504,510 with an increase of 703 new cases since the last update. Today's dashboard covers a two-day period as the DHHR was...

connect-bridgeport.com

Comments / 0

