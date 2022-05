Perpetually annoying news of the crypto variety has taken a panic-inducing turn in recent days, with concerns stemming in part from a widely reported TerraUSD crash. Thursday morning, CNBC reported on the price of bitcoin having fallen as low as $25,919.33. The last time a number this low was associated with bitcoin was back in December of 2020. Furthermore, the bitcoin fall comes—per CNBC and Bloomberg-cited data—as a crypto selloff has resulted in the shedding of more than $200 billion from the market in a single day.

STOCKS ・ 10 HOURS AGO