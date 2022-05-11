2021 Brattleboro Real Estate and Personal Property Taxes Due

The deadline for registrations is fast approaching for “CORNSTOCK: Cornhole for a Cause!”, according to organizers at Youth Services. The inaugural year of this new fundraiser, Youth Services is offering space on Saturday, May 21 for 12 teams to play this popular lawn game every hour, between noon and 5, on the Farmhouse Square at Retreat Farm on Rt. 30 in Brattleboro, Vermont.

BRATTLEBORO, VT ・ 1 DAY AGO