Brattleboro, VT

2021 Brattleboro Real Estate and Personal Property Taxes Due

 3 days ago

Town Manager’s Office 230 Main Street Brattleboro, VT 05301. *************************************************************************************. ============================================================================. The fourth installment of the 2021 Brattleboro Real Estate and Personal Property Taxes will be due on May 16, 2022. Payments made after May 16, 2022 will have an additional 1% interest, as well as an 8%...

WSESD Finance Committee Meeting Agenda and Minutes

Windham Southeast School District Finance Committee Meeting – Tuesday May 17, 2022 5:00pm @ Cusick Conference Room @ WRCC Join Zoom Meeting https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85114646002?pwd=L5pe1g49tlfW0gRQIdcRWoLA3cFgYK.1 Meeting ID: 851 1464 6002 Passcode: 92srTw Members: Shaun Murphy – Chairperson, Michelle Luetjen Green, Anne Beekman Board Recorder: Wendy Levy Agenda 1. Approval of Minutes 2. FY22 Fiscal Year to Date Financial Statement Review 3. Capital Project Implementation update (Academy addition renovation update, Guilford/Academy HVAC project/bidding status) 4. Recommendation to Board to Approve Warrants and Payrolls 5. Other Meeting is scheduled to adjourn at 5:50pm.
WINDHAM, VT
WSESD Board Meeting Agenda and Minutes

The Windham Southeast School District Board will meet at 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday,. May 17, 2022 in the WRCC Cusick Conference Room and remotely via Zoom. https://us06web.zoom.us/j/83268695884?pwd=L2xxRHZoT1VtOHZtRkZBRHJOWGJZZz09. Meeting ID: 832 6869 5884. Passcode: Ui6aDm. One tap mobile. +19292056099,,83268695884#,,,,*556380# US (New York) +13017158592,,83268695884#,,,,*556380# US (Washington DC) Dial by your location. +1...
BRATTLEBORO, VT
Youth Services Is Finalizing Play Times for May 21 CORNSTOCK: Cornhole for a Cause!

The deadline for registrations is fast approaching for “CORNSTOCK: Cornhole for a Cause!”, according to organizers at Youth Services. The inaugural year of this new fundraiser, Youth Services is offering space on Saturday, May 21 for 12 teams to play this popular lawn game every hour, between noon and 5, on the Farmhouse Square at Retreat Farm on Rt. 30 in Brattleboro, Vermont.
BRATTLEBORO, VT

