2021 Brattleboro Real Estate and Personal Property Taxes Due
Town Manager's Office 230 Main Street Brattleboro, VT 05301. The fourth installment of the 2021 Brattleboro Real Estate and Personal Property Taxes will be due on May 16, 2022. Payments made after May 16, 2022 will have an additional 1% interest, as well as an 8%...
